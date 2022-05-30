Retired basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie has tied the knot with her fiancé a pastor

Keion Henderson, and Shaunie, have been dating for two years and have finally taken their marital vows

Shaunie was walked down the aisle by her male children who took the place of their grandfather who passed on in February

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie has tied the knot with her fiancé Keion Henderson.

Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie has married pastor Keion Henderson after a divorce from the retired NBA star. Photo: Manolo Doreste.

Shaq to blame

Shaquille had in a past interview admitted to having been to blame for his marriage to Shaunie, failing.

Keion, a pastor, said "I do" to the 47-year-old mother of three in a lavish event held at Aurora golf course in Anguilla, with Shaunie's sons walking her down the aisle. Daughters Amirah and Me'arah also attended the wedding.

Shaunie's adult sons Shaqir, Shareef and Myles stood in place of their grandfather who passed on in February.

According to People she said:

“I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad during the planning of this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off.”

Celebrated gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed during the wedding that had nearly 200 invited guests.

Page Six reported the bride and groom wore a sparkling gown and veil by Jean Louis Sabajai and a cream Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

The newlyweds got engaged in November 2021 after nearly two years of dating.

Previously Shaunie had been married to Shaquille, 50, from 2002 to 2011.

They love him

The bride is reported saying:

“Henderson has been amazing to just step into our lives and fill a void that’s been there for a minute cause I haven’t had somebody,”

Shaunie added:

“They love him, which makes me love him even more.”

