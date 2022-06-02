Elon Musk rubbished work from home policy demanding his workers return to work immediately

The Tesla Inc. CEO wrote an email to workers stating that the workers should appear in the office at least 40 hours per week

Musk said the office is where colleague workers are stationed to work together and not a remote pseudo office

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk has warned his workers to return to the office or lose their jobs, according to Bloomberg.

Elon Musk said an office is a place where colleagues come together to work. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

In an email sent to workers on Tuesday, May 31, the world's richest man reminded them of the company's wide policy.

Working hours

Musk told workers to ensure they report to the office at 40 hours per week and defined an office as workstations where colleagues work together.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week,” Musk wrote in an email titled “To be super clear.” “Moreover, the office must be where your actual colleagues are located, not some remote pseudo office. If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned," said Musk in the mail seen by Bloomberg.

He noted that he used to live in the factory and that is what made it grow to where it is now.

“The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence. That is why I lived in the factory so much so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt,” he said.

Review of the terms

Musk, however, noted that he is open to reviewing the terms based on exceptional contributions.

“If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly,” he added.

But responding to online controversies after the email leaked, the SpaceX owner told the workers to "pretend to work somewhere else” as reported by CNBC.

Musk criticises Twitter employees

In related employee news, Elon Musk faced an online backlash after criticising Twitter employees.

Musk tweeted that he disagreed with a 2020 decision by Twitter to restrict the distribution of a New York Post article about U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

He said the company's decision to lock the Post's account on the platform was incredibly inappropriate.

Source: Briefly News