Little Naayil was born with a full head of hair despite it being shaved according to Islamic customs, it is still long

Jina Aktar disclosed that she only uses shampoo for little Naayil's hair and no products or hair dryer

A mother of A handsome 11-month-old boy has revealed that her son's thick, glossy hair is often mistaken for a wig.

Naayil's hair tied in a ponytail so he can see

According to Jina Aktar, 24, little Naayil's hair is so long that she has to tie it in a ponytail so he can see.

The Independent reports that Naayil, a native of Reston, Virgina was born with a full crop of hair.

“People always ask if Naayil’s hair is a wig. They’ve even asked if I blow dry it or use any special products," said Aktar.

"But his hair is just naturally silky and thick - like his dads", said the cake-maker, from Washington, in northern Virginia.

Naayil's hair was recently shaved

Naayil's hair was recently shaved in line with Islamic customs but it has grown again within a very short time.

“In our Islamic culture it’s a tradition to shave a baby’s hair at two weeks, so it’s all growth since then," said Naayil's mother.

Some people have mistaken Naayil to be a child from Disney world.

“I would kill for the hair all the men in my family have,” said Aktar.

