A young mum has shared her remarkable journey towards getting an engineering degree while she was still nursing her kid

According to a video she shared on TikTok, she bagged the degree at Howard University, saying that it is the will of God

Her video has resonated with TikTok users and inspired many of them who appreciated her for being resilient toward her dream

A pretty mum has come online to share her success after she bagged a degree and became an engineer.

The mum, identified on TikTok as Khadijah Ceex, said she bagged an engineering degree at Howard University.

The mum said God made it possible. Photo credit: TikTok/@khadijah_ceex.

Full-time mum and full-time student

More interesting and inspiring in Khadijah's story is the fact that she studied for her degree while nursing a baby.

In the video, she could be seen in her graduation regalia smiling happily as she wrote that it was the will of God that she succeeded.

She was also seen clutching her baby, melting the hearts of internet users who have seen the video.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

See some comments on the post below:

@Ramatoulaye B. Sagna said:

"Mash’Allah. I am so proud of you queen!"

@Just1jula commented:

"Congrats Queen. May Allah swt bless and guide you!"

@Darkskin hawa reeacted:

"Congratulations beautiful I love this."

Young lady graduates in style

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that South African youth are slowly but surely grabbing education by the horns and becoming graduates. A young lady has just jumped on the bandwagon and joined the rest of Mzansi's graduates.

Taking to Twitter, @Mcloopz_ shared an inspirational post about becoming a graduate. Her heartwarming post included some snaps of herself in her cap and gown and even one of her folks standing beside her looking as proud as ever.

"Umsebenzi wethu," she captioned the heartwarming Twitter post.

The post positively blew up as thousands of locals tapped on the like button. Many of them also headed to the comment section to congratulate the young lady and wish her well.

@Valenti54292693 said:

"Congratulations Sis... Now we have to tag the company you wanna work for, (that’s if you’re not working and you wanna work)."

