Reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their nine-month-long relationship according to media reports.

The celebrity couple made headlines when they started dating whilst Kim separated from her husband Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye are in the process of finalising their divorce. Kim and Pete's representatives did not comment on the news of the split.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their nine-month-long relationship.

Source: Instagram

The couple started dating when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) in October 2021. Pete was a cast member on SNL for eight seasons before he quit in May according to SABC News.

According to E Online reported that Kim and Pete were finding it difficult to maintain their relationship due to their demanding schedules and long-distance relationship.

Pete is still expected to make an appearance on Kim's reality show on Hulu, "The Kardashians".

