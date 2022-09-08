An African-American couple is set to commemorate their 75th marriage anniversary in Pasco County, Florida, in the United States of America

Mr and Mrs Crawford will celebrate with their 5 children, 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and other family members on September 16

The duo has attributed their lasting marriage to love, trusting one another, and having faith in God

An inspiring couple with almost 100 descendants is set to celebrate their 75th anniversary in Pasco County, Florida, in the United States of America (USA).

The Crawfords, who have five children, will commemorate their anniversary on September 16.

Aside from their children, the pair will mark the momentous day with their 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and other family members.

Photo of a Black couple marking their 75th anniversary

Source: UGC

One of the couple's grandchildren, Anitra Merricks, told News Channel 8 that they share a special bond as a family.

''We have a huge family and are so grateful for the foundation our family was built upon. If you see one, you see the other. Always together and never apart,'' said Merricks.

Merricks further mentioned that they admire Mr and Mrs Crawford's love for each other and their family.

''[We] appreciate the foundation they built our family on; God, love, faith, and family.''

The couple attributed the longevity of their marriage to love, trusting one another, and having faith in God. ''Put God first and everything else will fall in place.''

Black Couple Celebrates 83rd Wedding Anniversary

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that Arkansas couple Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside have marked their 83rd wedding anniversary, making history as the longest-married partners in the state.

Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and Arwilda Whiteside, 96, met as kids at church and got married on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon. Per Arkansas Online, the groom was 17 and the bride was 13 when they tied the knot to seal their love.

The couple has lived many historical moments, including World War II, and through other turbulent times, their love grew stronger.

''We've been together all this long and I still love my wife. She still loves me and we still get along just good,'' said Cleovis.

