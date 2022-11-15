A video of an elderly couple laying love on one another has inspired others to value marriage

Instagram page @theshaderoom shared the cute clip, highlighting the pure love shared between these two

Many people admired the love they showed each other and the undeniable bond they’ve built over the years

Nothing is purer than a love that has stood the test of time. A video showing an elderly couple interacting as the wife makes a snack for her man has left thousands of people in a puddle of mush.

Being married for 51 years has not stopped this couple from continuing to fall in love. Image: Instagram / @theshaderoom

Source: Instagram

Every elderly person will tell you that love requires constant work; it doesn’t just come easy. While seeing these two sure looks as if their love came easily, we know that it came with time.

Widely followed Instagram page @theshaderoom shared the heart-warming clip. In the video, the woman lets her husband taste the chicken salad filling she has made for his sandwich, and he claims it needed ‘spice’. At that moment, he lays one on her, claiming it is now perfect. Gaaaah, the cuteness is too much!

“Aww! This couple is too cute! And pops still got game!”

Social media users gush over the precious elderly couple:

@siya said:

“This is always the goal.”

@malayiahkxo said:

“’Let me taste you 1st then you can make me a sandwich" ... child I fell out my mf seat! this right here is this youthfulness, love, lustfulness, etc. that I see for myself and "loml" ... like, treat me how you did when you first got me or better ... always. I love it ”

@highbmi_dolls said:

“I can tell he’s a GOOD man. Look at how he showed her appreciation for the food. A lot of guys expect this type of treatment but this is reciprocity. He gets what he gives. I love LOVE”

@atlantahairdoctor said:

“I love how she serves her man. Keep me like her. I feel like us younger generation have got away from this and look how sweet he is to her I love love ❤️ GOD I can’t waitttttttttt to marry again #spice”

@shunitawynne said:

“I love this! They both value each other. I’m so sick of the men and women not being accountable to each other! That’s the difference in their generation and these current generations. This is what a healthy relationship/marriage looks like.”

Source: Briefly News