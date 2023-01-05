A man with two different colour eyes has left TikTok users in awe of his differences and beauty

TikTok user @bry.5on shared his conditions with pride, letting people know they need to love themselves

People were blown away by his stunning eyes and confidence, and made it known in the comments

Gone are the days when people who are “different” are rejected by society. One man has two different coloured eyes and TikTok can’t get enough of it.

TikTok user @bry.5on has embraced being different and people are living for his energy. image: TikTok / @bry.5on

People are embracing being different as they feel it is empowering. We live in a time where self-love is its thing and not caring what others think is the greatest superpower.

TikTok user @bry.5on has gone viral for having two conditions known as Heterochromia and Vitiligo. Showing off his beautiful eyes which are two different colours, in a video, the man embraced his look and proudly shared it with the world.

“I don’t know how to handle all the attention but love y’all regardless <3 #vitiligo #heterochromia #fyp #insecurities.”

TikTok goes gaga over the man’s two different coloured eyes

People cannot get enough of the man’s eyes. His confidence and self-acceptance just made them even more beautiful.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@kriell16 said:

“I think people who have Heterochromia are so beautiful.”

@Christine Kominek said:

“My ex bf had vitiligo and it made his whole body like a work of art. I looooved it.”

@Jenna said:

“You’re stunning.”

@NSB7.GOT7 said:

“What The most beautiful thing I've ever seen.”

@Lib said:

“Oh my goodness. Literally so beautiful.”

Boy with shiny blue eyes trends on TikTok as his video goes viral

In related news, Briefly News reported that a boy from the village of Jejeti has gone viral on TikTok because of his beautiful blue eyes. The video of the handsome little chap was captured and posted on TikTok by a user named Kingbygone.

In the video, the boy's rare blue eyes became noticeable when he stared directly into the camera.

The boy's eyes looked so cute and even larger than normal because of the blue colour. Apart from his eyes, his shiny black skin completes his cuteness and makes him handsome.

