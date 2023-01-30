TikTok users had no words for some wild lash extensions that were shared on social media

TikTok user @bernadettkovcs6 shared a clip of lashes she did for a client, showing the transformation

Some people had no choice but to drop jokes in response to what their eyes just witnessed

The beauty industry can get a little over the top these days. One woman decided to get her lashes done and she went for that extreme volume look. So extreme that people couldn’t take them seriously.

TikTok user @bernadettkovcs6 did some heavy lashes on a beautiful woman and they have caught a lot of attention. Image: TikTok / @bernadettkovcs6

When you post something on social media you are accepting that there will be backlash and some shade. This lady learnt that quickly when she dropped a lash transformation clip on TikTok.

TikTok user @bernadettkovcs6 shared a clip of lashes she did for a client. The beautiful woman got boujee lashes that were so full you couldn’t tell if it was a solid strip or individual lashes.

See the lash transformation:

TikTok users can’t hold their nervous laughter back

These lashes made no sense to a lot of people and therefore they turned to humour to process. Sis went big and people had bigger jokes.

See some of the hilarious comments:

@danajakøb said:

“I'm still waiting for someone to tell me it's a joke ♀️”

@Jacklyn said:

“Wow! They look so natural.”

@Drikkmelk1 said:

“When the flight tickets are too expensive, so you decided to get wings yourself.”

@Bri Hines said:

“Without lashes *doesn't blink* with lashes *helicopter noises*.”

@Michelle and Juke the pug said:

“The natural look I love it ”

Woman’s viral lashes leave the internet screaming, gets 28 million views on TikTok

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman's lash extensions went viral. Many people were in disbelief after seeing how the eyelash technician could give her client some of the biggest eyelashes.

This woman's eyelashes caused a buzz after people saw they were humongous in size. People had split reactions over the viral clip.

A video posted by lash tech @jbosslashes went viral thanks to her client's thick eyelash extensions. The video got 28 million views and 1.2 million likes. In the video, the client got 25mm lashes with pink highlights in them.

