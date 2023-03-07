A woman was with her friend when disaster struck, and she was not able to move a single inch in the place she was

The video shows how the lady had to sit down because a part of her body was trapped in a sewage drain

Other users were in stitches over the video of how the girl got rescued by a whole fire department

A video of an American girl getting stuck in an awkward place went viral. People were amazed to see how the young woman could not move.

An African American woman got stuck in a sewer, and people wear amused. Image: TikTok/itztherealtay

Source: UGC

The video moved people, showing how her friend ensured she was okay. People in the comments were in awe of their friendship.

American woman and friends stay cheerful in emergency situation

A lady got stuck in the middle of the road after her leg slipped through a drain pipe grid opening. In the video by @itztherealtay, the lady admitted feeling embarrassed when the fire truck came to rescue her.

Watch the clip below:

TikTok users discuss friendship between 2 American girls

People love seeing others get out of tricky situations. Many people liked the vibe between the girl and her best friend. Some also wondered how the girl got into the sewer and waited for more information.

Sheller commented:

"Had to pull out the jaws of life. It's only funny because she's okay, but how does this happen?"

esther davis commented:

"Her friends STUCK by her."

mariTrapbox commented:

"I need a story time on HOW she got her self in this predicament."

lil bill commented:

"The jaws of life is CRAZY."

x5150gurlx commented:

"They pulled out the jaws of life."

huh commented:

"I love how you say “Hi yall” to the firefighters."

Rads commented:

"Those firefighters looked flabbergasted when they pulled up."

