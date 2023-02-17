A woman took to Facebook to share the experience she had with kind strangers when she needed help

The South African lady's story demonstrated how generous people in the country are and gave peeps hope

People were delighted to hear how the lady got out of a tough situation by relying on strangers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One online user took to social media to share her harrowing story that had a happy ending. The lady detailed how she was driving on a muddy road in South Africa when her car stopped moving.

A widow took to Facebook and shared a recent experience getting help from Good Samaritans after her car got stuck. Image: JGI/Tom Grill/BanksPhotos

Source: UGC

The mother described how she felt when her vehicle gave up on her in the middle of nowhere. South African users were touched to hear how the lady got help.

Woman on Facebook shares story about car getting stuck and getting help from strangers

A woman in a Facebook Group shared her story about why she's staying in South Africa. The lady described how her GPS took her down a muddy road while travelling between Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng and Lindley, Free State.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Facebook user explained that her husband had passed away, so when her car got stuck in the mud, it was scary because she didn't know where she was with her kids, and it was raining heavily. This lady thanked one woman who stopped and called two guys who towed her out of the mud.

The widow explained that she was moved because the two men ensured her safety until she met with friends. Read the full story by clicking here.

South Africans touched by Facebook user's feel-good story

Many people were moved to see that they were still good people in the country. People in the comments could not stop raving about how heartwarming the lady's story was.

Cheryl Jones commented:

"Love reading these stories. Thank you to everyone for what you do. Still so many good people out there."

Susan Allers commented:

"Thank you for sharing."

Lynette de Bruin commented:

"God bless always."

Felicity Lynda Wright Rofa commented:

"So enlightening and heartwarming Thanks for sharing your story. There are so many kind caring people. That's what I (we) focus on."

Dudu Mbatha-Manyane commented:

"Thank you for sharing. May they be blessed abundantly."

Estelle Swanepoel commented:

"I'm so sorry for your loss Nikita Kleynhans. May God continue to bless you and your children."

Anna Brummer commented:

"Thank you for sharing this lovely story."

Good Samaritan helps struggling student at Shoprite with food supplies

Briefly News reported that random acts of kindness make the world go 'round. A South African man saw a woman's hesitation in purchasing noodles at Shoprite recently. According to him, it looked like she mentally counted the cents she had left before making a decision.

Tsepo recognised that she must be a student going through tough times. She did turn out to be a student when he walked to her to find out.

The young woman was surprised by his willingness to help so much that she asked for his number to repay him for his kindness. But he flatly refused.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News