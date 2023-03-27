A lady who used to be plus-sized has transformed into a slim damsel after going through a weight loss

The lady posted a video on TikTok to show how she looked before and after the weight loss process

After watching the video and seeing the significant change in the woman's body, many people expressed surprise

A plus-size lady has worked on her body and transformed into a slim, elegant damsel.

In a series of videos she posted on TikTok, the woman @taquia2, told the story of her weight loss journey.

The lady has transformed into a slim damsel. Photo credit: TikTok/@taquia2.

In one of the videos, the lady said she was once obese but not anymore, as her body shape and size have transformed.

Lady loses weight via bariatric surgery

She disclosed that she used to have bowlegs, which were straightened during the weight loss journey.

To get a new weight, she said she went through bariatric surgery to achieve her amazing new look.

According to Mayo Clinic bariatric surgery is:

"Gastric bypass and other weight-loss surgeries — known collectively as bariatric surgery —involve making changes to your digestive system to help you lose weight. Bariatric surgery is done when diet and exercise haven't worked or when you have serious health problems because of your weight."

The lady now looks slim, elegant and beautiful, and she has told people to get surgeries if they feel like doing so.

The video immediately sparked reactions from TikTok users who saw her before and after photos and the significant change that she has gone through.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Rocker Robertson asked:

"Congratulations! You look good. How long did it take to get the weight off?"

@user8663148834314 said:

"Wow! Most parents should do the legs as a kid so you don't have to endure as an adult."

@qveenebee said:

"I want to hear your story."

