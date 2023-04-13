A video showing how some fake baby hair was installed on a woman's head has gone viral on social media

In the now-trending clip, the stylist was seen glueing some baby hair onto the forehead of a lady sporting a newly-done Ghana-weaving hairstyle

Many social media users who saw the video voted down the baby hair feature in the comment section

The beauty industry is booming and continues to serve women's endless beauty needs.

With the craze of baby hair currently a viral need, baby hair tattoo stickers are gradually becoming ubiquitous in society.

Photos of a lady with tattooed baby hair. Credit: @jennysalon6

Source: UGC

A video currently making the rounds on the internet captures the moment a hairstylist installed the baby hair on her client's forehead.

By the end of the TikTok video, the client sporting a Ghana-weaving hairstyle was seen with some shiny 'baby hair'.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of fake baby hair

__prettyesty:

"The edges just Dey go different directions."

kanyin_bee:

"Wash am comot abeg."

iamchams231:

"God knows I h@te this thing they add on their head."

_ehaikhaye:

"It’s how people do rubbish with confidence."

savvymoneygirl:

"What the hell is this? The market for women is a huge booming industry based off the many insecurities of women."

tiza_nigezie:

"Atleast now she has an "edge" over those who don't go through this process."

gracecertifiedd:

"Is this playing?"

janetibonsi:

"I don dey tire with my gender wahala o wetin be dis again."

tems_concept:

"Who else is not freaked about this edges thing…Just prefer my hair without any form of edges sha."

i_already_ask:

"The hairdresser should be jailed, the cameraman or woman should be jailed, and that lady sitting on the chair should be sentenced as well."

olubukorla_:

"Is it by force to do baby hair."

j3ssygaga:

"How do one spend so much time Busy doing rubb!sh?"

Source: Legit.ng