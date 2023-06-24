The implosion of the Titanic tourist submersible has sparked an investigation from Canadian authorities

The implosion resulted in the tragic deaths of five passengers who boarded the submersible to explore the Titanic wreckage

The Canadian Transport Safety Board will investigate the circumstances of the tragedy after a Canadian vessel towed the Titan to sea

CANADA - The Canadian authorities have vowed to launch an investigation into the loss of the Titan submersible that killed the five passengers onboard.

Titan submersible excursion aimed to explore Titanic wreckage but ended in tragedy

The submersible dove into the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, 18 June, to explore the wreckage of the Titanic that lies on the North Atlantic sea bed, 4km below the surface.

The Canadian-flagged Polar Prince cargo ship towed the Titan out to sea before it lost contact with the vessel an hour and 45 minutes into the excursion.

A desperate search for the Titan ensued, and after three days, the US Coast Guard announced that the vessel tragically imploded at some point during its drive. The passengers were killed instantly, TimesLIVE reported.

Canadian board will probe circumstances leading to Titan implosion

The Canadian Transportation Safety Board said that as the investigation authority of the country the support vessel originated from, it would conduct a safety investigation into the circumstances of the operation, ENCA reported.

The independent agency has already sent investigators to St. John's, Newfoundland, where the Polar Prince set sail, to conduct interviews, gather information and assess the occurrence.

The probe aims to improve transportation safety and will not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

