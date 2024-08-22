Former US president Donald Trump was in full campaign mode as he hurled insults at the Democrat presidential candidate

Camila Harris was said to be the “most radical left person” ever to run for office in the United States

Trump was speaking behind bulletproof glass as protection measures were ramped up around the podium

USA—Kamala Harris, the first African American vice president of the US, was the target of Trump’s return to outdoor rallies. He predicted the start of World War III if she became president.

Kamala Harris was the target of Donald Trump's return to public address after his assassination attempt. Image: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

The current vice president of the USA, Kamala Harris, is the Democratic Party’s candidate to run for the top job in the 2024 US presidential elections.

Harris’s campaign has been the opposite of current president Biden’s. Biden’s campaign trail is normally lower-key, with fewer dates. Harris, however, has drawn large and enthusiastic crowds, something that may caused Trump to respond in no uncertain terms.

What Trump had to say about Kamala Harris

Republican candidate Trump painted a dismal scene if Kamala Harris was to win the presidential election. Trump claimed that millions of jobs would “vanish overnight”.

"All over the world, our adversaries knew that America was not to be trifled with when I was your commander in chief," was the battle talk of Trump as reported on eNCA.

"If comrade Kamala wins this November, World War III is virtually guaranteed to happen."

Donald Trump's campaign trail

Former president Trump and the current conservative leader took to the stage for the first time in an open-air environment since the threat on his life.

The Secret Service had advised Trump to use more controllable indoor venues, like basketball or ice hockey arenas. The Trump campaign managers have done this, with Ashboro the first since an attempt on his life was made.

Trump’s assassination attempt video

Briefly News reported previously that former US president Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday, 14 July 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A video capturing the moment when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots at Trump, striking him in the ear, has sparked widespread concerns about security lapses in the country.

Crooks was reportedly shot and killed by Secret Service agents immediately after being identified.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News