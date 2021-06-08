Angry Farmer Lifts & Drops Car With Tractor After Man Blocks His Gate

- A clip of a farmer lifting and dropping a car with a tractor has been shared online by a shook social media user who could not believe their eyes

- According to the post, the angry and absolutely dramatic farmer decided on taking drastic measures after the car had blocked his driveway

- Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the clip as many people commended the farmer while others criticised him for taking things that far

An eyebrow-raising clip of a farmer lifting and carrying a car with his tractor and then letting it crash on the ground has been shared online by an impressed Twitter user with the handle, @CyclistHannah.

In the clip, a man tries to stop the farmer by running after the tractor but the farmer ploughs on with the tractor until he finally lifts and violently moves the car.

"I fully condone this. Well done farmer for getting rid of this car in front of his gate!" she captioned the video.

Social media divided on the matter

Social media users who had viewed the short clip, which shows the driver of the car trying to stop the angry farmer from tossing his car with the tractor, had mixed reactions about the farmer's bizarre actions:

@Xiaotingia said:

"Can’t believe the responses supporting the thug in the lifter. What if the guy’s car had broken down and he’d had to push it off the road? And he could have killed him with the forks, too."

@Stevebi27465893 said:

"Don't park across someone's gateway access."

@MaryBla48108306 said:

"There was probably a conversation prior and why somebody wouldn’t just move their car when asked escapes me."

In other bizarre farmer acts of revenge

Briefly News also reported that a farmer has taken an act of unusual revenge on a man who parked car in front of the gate of his farmland. The yet-to-be-identified farmer, in a Twitter post shared by a US Councillor, Emily Durrant, went on to construct a fence made of metal around the car to prevent it from being driven out of the spot.

Emily, a councillor representing Mid Wales and Llangors, said the farmer was upset by the visitor's actions and warned that citizens should respect farmers propertiy and not take it for granted. She said:

''We are very welcoming of visitors, they are very important to our local economy and they bring a lot to the area. But people must respect the fact rural areas consist of working landscapes and they should be treated as such. It's the same as parking in front of someone's storefront."

