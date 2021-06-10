Somizi: A Powerful Rise to the Top for One of SA’s Favourite Media Darlings

Somizi Mhlongo has had a long and convoluted journey to the top on his way to becoming one of SA’s leading personalities

Mhlongo first broke into the entertainment industry as a fresh-faced teenager before starring in the hit musical drama film Safarina!

He has gone on to conquer Mzansi, juggling an assortment of business and media roles over a number of years

Few have enjoyed the kind of success which is synonymous with big-name cosmetics or footwear deals, radio and TV stints, and even a career in choreography the way one Somizi Mhlongo has.

But the daring drag extraordinaire would be the first to admit he has not always enjoyed the life of opulence many have come to know him for. In fact, it’s been anything but smooth sailing for the Idols SA judge.

Growing up in Soweto, in the southwest of Johannesburg, Mhlongo first paved his way out and away from the dusty streets of the township and into stardom at an early age.

The entertainer, who maintains that the acting bug bit him early, got his first on-set gig at the age of 13, before starring in the critically-acclaimed hit movie, Sarafina!, alongside a stellar cast that included American actress and television personality, Whoopi Goldberg.

The rest is history as the now 49-year-old continues to write an impressive story in the annals of the country’s colourful and often controversial entertainment industry.

As the son of two famous Thespian parents — Mary Twala and Ndaba Mhlongo, who are both late — Somgaga, as he has come to be affectionately known, has made good on a date with destiny.

This has led him onto the lap of the luxury which he enjoys today, anchored firmly in place by a host of business dealings, all of which were showcased in dazzling fashion during the airing of his reality TV show, Living the Dream with Somizi.

Running for a total of three seasons, the show chronicled the flamboyant personality’s life and the characters that influenced his lavish lifestyle.

Mhlongo could often be seen going on expensive island get-aways and purchasing posh cars or property, all while juggling the many industry hats he gets to wear on a consistent basis as a South African media and entertainment juggernaut.

Reflecting on what it took to get to where he now finds himself, Mhlongo encouraged his fans to remain faithful in spite of the difficulties.

“Be encouraged; imagine a happy place, a happy future. A place where you’re not short of anything and where you can cry because your blessings are in abundance,” said Mhlongo.

“That place exists and I’m in it. But for me to get here I had to bleed, cry, suffer, pray, believe, focus, and have 100 per cent faith. Be encouraged, I beg of you!”

