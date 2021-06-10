- The gorgeous Zozibini Tunzi recently headed online to share some heat on her Instagram profile in the form of some smoking hot black swimwear photographs

- In the snaps, the gorgeous former Miss Universe looks all sorts of elegant and poise as she poses with confidence on what appears to be an outside bath

- The snaps received all the right attention from her fans, friends and followers who headed to the comment section where they shared a ton of wonderful compliments with the African Gem

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South African stunner Zozibini Tunzi recently unleashed all the heat after she headed online to share some snaps of herself looking all sorts of smoking hot in a black swimwear set with a sunhat to match.

Confidence on fleek

"A little African sun in the middle of winter," she confidently captioned the snaps that were taken by Mzansi creative, @2mellow_.

Zozi Tunzi looked stuns in recent snaps. Images: ZoziTunzi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The internet goes wild

Many of Zozi's amazing friends and followers wasted no time taking to the comment section of the flaming hot post where they showered her with all the love and attention that she deserves:

minniedlamini jokingly asked:

"Where in Africa are you? Coz I’m freezing my butt off in JHB"

thembarie said:

"The Landlord of the Universe forever."

mohanaofficial__ said:

"QUEEEN! Time really flies and I miss you ladies"

Other times Zozi completely slayed

Reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi is serving some serious Aaliyah-realness in her latest Instagram snaps. The beauty queen headed online to remind Mzansi exactly why she's held so near and dear to our hearts.

In the iconic pictures, Zozi appears to be enjoying a luxurious day out on the water. She's all decked out in a stunning baby-blue pants suit and strappy heels only a true goddess could pull off. Zozi accessories her stylish nineties-inspired outfit with some retro shades and big RnB-inspired hoop earrings.

She's definitely got us feeling like we're on the set of Aaliyah's iconic 'Rock The Boat' music video. The stunner's famous friends took to the comments section, drooling only a little.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za