- A young South African recently headed online to make everyone laugh with a photo of a woman who looks strikingly similar to famous movie character, Madea

- The photo, which is admittedly blurry, still happens to give away snippets of a tall and manly woman wearing a floral dress and short, grey, curly wig - some of Madea's signature items

- The post received various hilarious reactions from social media users who could definitely see the resemblance and were soon laughing their butts off in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It isn't every day a South African gets to see famous Hollywood actress, Madea - who was played by Tyler Perry by the way - casually taking a walk in a local street, but one young man recently got to see it first-hand.

Madea in Mzansi

Heading to Twitter, @Abuti__Ray shared a snap of what looks like Madea wearing her signature floral dress and grey wig. While the photo is quite blurry, it's hard not to agree that it definitely looks like Madea.

Madea was spotted on a Mzansi street. Image: @abuti_ray

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

See it to believe it

"Holl up... Is that?" the hilarious snap was captioned.

Mzansi can't deal

Of course, many South Africans were left howling after seeing the hilarious post. A lot of people started speculating about why Madea may be in our midst. Read a few of their hilarious comments below:

@NkoCy_Macuacua said:

"Is that the baddest lady with the best advice but her life is effed up."

@Thabani_S3 said:

"Hallelu Jeeeer... it's her!"

@Kelebokgile13 said:

"Yo!!! Call the po po ho..."

Other fun lookalike stories

Briefly News also reported there's an old belief that somewhere in the world, your doppelganger is living their lives completely oblivious to your existence. A man recently proved this after sharing snaps of who appears to be Nelson Mandela's doppelganger.

The young man with the Twitter handle @LudidiVelani recently took to the app and caused quite the buzz after sharing the snap of the madala, who bears an uncanny resemblance to South Africa's first black president.

"It's him," @LudidiVelani captioned the two very curious snaps.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za