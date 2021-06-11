"1st Time Holding Him": Mom Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Her Little Boy

- A local mom has Mzansi's hearts melting after sharing an adorable throwback snap of her precious little boy

- The baby weighed a whopping 4kg when he was born, but was still born prematurely at only seven months

- Mzansi social media users instantly fell in love with the mom and baby duo, taking to the comments section to wish the now-three-year-old a happy birthday

A mom has taken to social media, penning a sweet throwback post to her now-3-year-old little boy.

This mom's in love with her newborn. Images: @PebblesNeo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mom and baby

Taking to her Twitter account, @PebblesNeo shared a heartwarming snap of her baba fresh out of the womb. Apparently, the boy was the biggest premature baby born that day.

In the sentimental snap, the new mama caresses her baby lovingly. She looks down on her bundle of joy like he is the most precious thing in the entire universe.

"This was 7-8 hours after his birth. First time holding him, the most beautiful moment of my life. He was the biggest pre-baby in the incubator (7 months baby). Today we're turning 3 years, YAY," she captioned the sweet post.

Social media reactions

Mzansi social media users hurriedly took to the comments section, wishing the little guy well on his third birthday. Check out some of the comments below:

@Miss_Seemise said:

"He looks big for a pre-baby. How much did he weigh? Happy 3rd Birthday to your champ. May he grow to make you proud."

@xhantilomzi_m said:

"Happy birthday to the young man."

@Evidence_Shongw said:

"Hhayi no you and the doctors calculated wrong, that’s a nine months baby."

@Zikode343 said:

"Is it weird that I'm terrified of holding newborn babies. What if I drop him?"

In some more baby news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans recently joined hands on social media to help the couple who recently welcomed an amazing 10 bundle of joys into their family all in one day at a Pretoria hospital earlier this week.

Since then, #NationalBabyShower has been trending as various kind South Africans pledged to buy baby goodies and other stuff for the seven boys and three girls, who all came into the world recently.

Mzansi stands together to welcome the miracle

Using the now-viral hashtag, many South Africans have promised to buy nappies, milk and all the other things little babies and their parents need to have a comfy stay on the outside of the womb. Read a few of their comments below:

@HonourableHloni said:

"National Baby Shower is being organised for the 10 babies from that Tembisa couple (Mmarena le Mokgalabje). I hope Baby City doesn't hijack the concept & shut everybody out like KFC did with that national wedding.#NationalBabyShower"

@thobekiletoh said:

"#NationalBabyShower when are we presenting gifts?We are here for the baby shower cake"

@Snwapz1 said:

"Guys come on, who agrees R10 for 10 babies. Like this tweet if you like the idea. So that the family don't suffer financially"

