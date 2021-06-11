- American TV reality star, Kim Kardashian, has been studying to become a lawyer, and that hope was almost dashed when she failed her baby bar exam the first time

- On the last episode of her family's famed reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she revealed that she had failed the exam yet again on a second attempt

- Kim's sister Khloe has comforted her by reminding her that she battled with COVID-19, had her 40th birthday, and still had her relationship to deal with

Kim Kardashian's journey to becoming a lawyer keeps getting harder as she revealed that she failed the baby bar exam for the second time.

The reality star had failed the exam the first time to the shock of her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe.

As reported by the US Sun, Kim checked her result on the last episode of the KUWTK show and revealed the disappointing news to her sisters who were on the phone with her at that moment.

Kim says she will do better

Reacting to the result, the mum of four said:

"I feel bummed, totally bummed. The total score was 463, I pretty much got the same thing, actually a little bit worse. I just have to not stress about it. I can’t stress I just have to do better in the future."

Khloe consoles Kim

The reality star placed a call to her sister, Khloe to share the news with her. Khloe who had a 'Kim is my lawyer' sweatshirt on tried to make her sister feel better.

Relaying the news to her, Kim said:

"I am so annoyed. You are so supportive, and I didn't even come through."

Khloe replied by reminding her that in the middle of preparing for the exam, Kim caught Covid, had her 40th birthday, and still had personal things to deal with.

"You had Covid, you had your 40th birthday. You had a lot personally in your relationship, and quarantine itself. I really don’t think this time counted. Even if you passed, we said that would’ve been a miracle because of Covid.”

The TV personality then explained that she would dedicate the next four-six weeks to studying and would take the baby bar exam for a third time this month.

