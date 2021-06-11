‘Yoh’: Viral Video of Luxury Whips Being Crushed, Mzansi Has Chest Pains

- A viral video of a local car dealership crushing a few very pricey vehicles has caused a stir on social media

- The cars were apparently being destroyed as part of the normal quality control of the luxury car company

-Mzansi social media users however have definitely been triggered with some even offering to drive the faulty cars

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A few gruelling shots of several luxury cars being completely demolished have left Mzansi displeased. The shady BMW dealership was caught on film, destroying a few of it's car at a scrapyard in Pretoria.

These luxury cars were being destroyed. Image: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"[JUST IN] BMW dealership is Destroying Cars at Scrapyard. Akasia Pretoria" one Twitter user captioned his viral post

In the short clip, the man drives past a scrap yard lined end to end with the expensive SUV's. To the disappointment of onlookers, it appears a heavy machine is being prepared to destroy the cars.

However, from the outside looking in, it appears the dealership has not taken place in any unusual activity, as faulty vehicles are commonly destroyed by car manufacturers.

Social media reactions

Mzansi social media users were not at all impressed. Many commented that they would be more than happy to drive the shoddy vehicles.

Check out some of their reactions below:

@Lesego1775 said:

"The only reason that would make sense is that they failed safety test, and the cost of fixing is higher than if they just crashed them"

@Tum_Tumy_ said:

"you know I would have taken one for free, even signed a contract not to sue you if something happens"

@massenya said:

"There are worse cars than those on our roads"

@RealWealthCoach said:

"Makes you think twice if you were considering buying brand new BMW."

@CyrilSylver said:

"Straight as a BMW fan this doesn’t sink in well thy should hv done it at night"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In some other interesting car news, Briefly News previously reported that some have an undying love for fashion items, sporting activities or even cuisines but for an Arab man, it is unique cars.

The man named Hamad has 3000 cars in his impressive whip collection and that is not just all there is to it.

Meet Man Who Owns 3000 Unusual Cars, Says it Took Him 50 Years to Gather, one Has 3 Bedrooms in It

Hamad spent over 50 years of his life amassing 3000 unique cars

In a YouTube video by Nas Daily, the Abu Dhabi man said it took him over 50 years to gather the cars which mostly are of limited edition or no longer in the market. All are kept in a pyramid-shaped museum.

Some of the fascinating cars in his collection include the biggest Dodge car, a car with 3 bedrooms and a living room, a trailer shaped like the earth, the smallest rainbow car, one that floats on the water amongst others.

He also built a 6 by 6 Nissan jack-up car, the only one of its kind in the world.

Car lover who doesn't fancy luxurious rides

Interestingly, there isn't a Ferrari or Lamborghini on his impressive feet. This is as the former military man doesn't fancy luxury cars.

According to Hamad, he buys, builds and modifies the cars, all of which are in good condition.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za