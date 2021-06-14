Man Who Was Dumped as a Baby Dreams of Opening an Orphanage in Mzansi

A young man who was dumped when he was only a baby recently headed online to share a heartfelt post about orphanages that touched many hearts

In the post, the young man explains how his mom took him to an orphanage and the sad situation there made him feel so heartbroken for the children

In the post, he then shares how he would like to one day build an orphanage for kids who were abandoned by their biological parents at a young age

Being abandoned by your parents as a child is a painful experience; one young man recently headed online to share his tragic story. In a heartbreaking post, he explains that he was dumped as a baby.

A sad story

According to the young man, his situation took a turn for the better as he was adopted by a loving family, but it still breaks his heart to visit an orphanage and see how the little ones are doing. He even adds that he would love to build an orphanage one day.

Dreams money can buy

"When I was around 20 my mom took me to see the orphanage I would have been sent to had she not found me. My goodness, what a sad situation it is over there. I was very lucky. If ever I get rich I would like to fund a good orphanage for kids with no parents," he wrote.

Moved locals

@navuyo said:

"I love how you share your story. I don't know what you think of writing a short children's book about it. Short. With cute illustrations. I feel African kids need to hear these stories."

@cecy_M_SL said:

"Orphanages are not a solution to orphans. They need homes and families. Ho thata hoo for them at orphanages."

@navuyo said:

"Home of Hope for Girls."

More heartwarming reports

Briefly News also reported that a young barber identified as Alexander Pius has put smiles on the faces of little kids at an orphanage home by cutting their hair for free. The disclosure was made by Tales of Africa on Facebook, which said the young man extended the kind gesture towards the kids as his own way of giving back to society.

According to Alexander, he wanted to let people know that skills can also be used to touch lives of the less privileged ones. He said it doesn't have to be about money, adding that one can show love to others through their skills.

Alexander, who said he is also an orphan, called on people to shine their light on others. Nigerians on Facebook were impressed with the young man's kind gesture and soon flooded the comment section of the post to hail him.

Source: Briefly.co.za