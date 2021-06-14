Plot Twist: Bishop Israel Makamu's Case of Sexual Allegations Withdrawn

The charges against Bishop Israel Makamu for sexual assault have been dropped by the victim, according to various reports

The young woman who was involved has decided to make peace with the Bishop instead in a way that does not involve the law

The alleged victim's father contacted the prosecutor of the case and requested that the charges be dropped, so Makamu is in the clear now

Bishop Israel Makamu's case appears to have come to an abrupt end with reports that the former TV personality and his victim have opted to make peace instead.

It's been more than a month since the sexual harassment crisis swept South Africa and social media. After an audio clip of Makamu asking for a sexual favour from a church staffer went public, the Bishop had to step down from his position as a presenter for Moja Love.

Bishop Makamu and his alleged victim have decided to make peace as she dropped the charges. Image: @bishop_makamu

The girl, who was 17 at the time, and her family reportedly opened a case against Makamu a week after the video was posted, according to a report by ZAlebs.

Makamu's alleged victim has decided to drop the charges against him

According to City Press, the two parties seemed to have reached an amicable agreement that will eliminate the need for the law to be involved. According to the publication, the woman, who is now 21 years old, and her family addressed the state and requested that the case be dropped.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) also verified that the family had been in touch with them. The victim's father revealed to the publication that they had addressed the prosecutor in charge of the case and requested that the case be dropped.

Pastors decided to distance themselves from Makamu when the story came out

Briefly News previously reported that AmaBishop Pastor Phiri apologised and distanced himself from Bishop Makamu. Phiri had previously showed support to Bishop Makaumu amidst his sex scandal but he then changed his tune.

Phiri has apologised and has said that he is going to distance himself from Makamu from now on. The preacher published a statement after the broadcast aired, apologising for his comments.

He also stated that he opposes views that undermine women and that it is his responsibility to safeguard women and children in the church.

"I wish to apologise unconditionally for the way the message was conveyed by myself as if I was in support and condoning the alleged actions of Bishop Makamu," he said.

