A dog in Turkey has shown that it shares a strong emotional bond with its owner as the pet followed him to the hospital

Despite medical officials not allowing the dog on board, the animal tailed the vehicle down to the hospital

At the health centre, the lovely pet stayed at the door as it awaited the recovery of its human partner

A viral video has shown just how loyal a dog could be. In the clip, the pet monitored the situation as its owner was taken into an ambulance.

Despite officials pushing the dog back, it never budged as it kept on keen observation. When the vehicle’s door was shut and it drove off, the dog followed.

Many people have praised the dog's kindness on social media. Photo source: YouTube/WION

It followed her to the hospital

As the ambulance sped off, the canine beauty matched its speed. Turkish Health Ministry revealed that the incident happened at Buyukada Island in Istanbul.

Officials could not get the pet inside the ambulance due to some very important health policies. The same applied when they got to the hospital.

Watch the video below:

Dogs are so loyal

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Aryabhata Value of Pi said:

"It's health emergency but who leaves dog on road like a stray, could have asked some neighbor to look after."

John MacDonald said:

"I trust dog ~ I distrust human."

Julie Goveas said:

"Dogs are man's best friend. This is one of the finest example. May God bless and heal this little golden retriever's owner and may they both live together happily ever after."

P K said:

"I have tears in my eyes. More than humans, my heart cries for the animals. Especially dogs. Only God will understand how much I love them n how much my heart cries for dogs. Be it pets or stray dogs. I hope God does something for the animals only to give a little bit of relief for people like me..."

A girl and her friend

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that the saying that dogs are human's best friends was also proved in the case of a little girl whose video of her performing alongside a dog went viral.

In the clip that has been watched over two million times, the girl and her pet were in sync as they showed off some creative gymnastic moves.

The canine beauty also seemed to understand every of the girl's commands as it responded well to all her hand signs.

