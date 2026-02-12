Cardi B reignited her feud with BIA by performing a diss track aimed at her during a live show on her Little Miss Drama tour at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on Wednesday, 11 February 2026

On Thursday, 12 February 2026, BIA responded in a deleted tweet and took a swipe at Cardi B’s romantic history and referenced NFL star Stefon Diggs

The exchange triggered mixed reactions on social media, with Cardi B fans claiming she won the exchange, while others defended BIA

BIA threw shade at Cardi B's baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, after being dissed on stage. Image: bia/Instagram, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

American rapper BIA clapped back at Cardi B after she dissed her during her first Little Miss Drama tour performance at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

Cardi B and BIA have been at odds for a minute, and in September 2025, the Grammy Award-winner even unleashed on BIA on the track Pretty & Petty, off her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, Cardi B went after BIA by performing the diss song, Pretty & Petty at Palm Desert's Acrisure Arena.

"Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head / Bow, I'm dead / That melatonin flow puttin' us to bed / I'm doing you a favour, Epic, run me my bread," she raps.

According to a clip shared by Pop Base on X (Twitter), Cardi B introduced a new mute challenge where fans remain silent after Cardi says to name five BIA songs.

BIA reacts after Cardi B revives their beef during live tour performance

In a now-deleted tweet, BIA responded to Cardi B. According to a post shared by the blog theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram on Thursday, 12 January 2026, BIA fired back at Cardi B and took a swipe at her romantic history and alleged ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ baby mamas.

“Can you name someone with more baby mamas than receiving yards? I can’t, and I know that. You know, what? Never mind.”

See the post by clicking here.

Peeps react after BIA shades Cardi B's baby daddy Steffon Diggs

Peeps flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Cardi B stans declared that she had won over BIA by introducing the mute challenge and fired more shots at the LONDON rapper. Some named five BIA songs, while others criticised Cardi B.

Here are some of the comments:

parisashleighh declared:

“When they gotta talk about your baby daddy because they can’t say nothing about you, you won 🏆”

lexijanay said:

“Coming for someone that’s on a successful TOUR while we STILL can’t name 5 Bia songs is crazyyyy‼️😭😭😭”

jayleescorner remarked:

“We still can't name any Bia songs, so she still losing. Don't nobody care about Stefon's baby mamas.”

drbeebaby slammed:

“So, wait… y’all been using Nicki’s husband & brother as punchlines for YEARS ‘cause you can’t critique Nicki directly… but BIA does the same, and now it’s tears? Oh okay 📝😂”

ms_virgo critiqued:

“Her stage presence is just not it, but she's dope though.”

ladayadaplaya said:

“Unpopular statement: I do know 5 Bia songs, and they bump. So I don’t know what y'all talking about 🔥🔥🔥🔥 🎶'Automatic', 'Same Hands', 'Whole Lotta Money', 'Plate', 'Besito.'”

prettynxtdoor_pnd declared:

“Show was dirt y’all love lying.”

Peeps reacted after BIA clapped back at Cardi B. Image: bia/Instagram, Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Cardi B shares first Instagram post amid Stefon Diggs split rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, that Cardi B shared her first social media post following rumours that she and her second baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, had broken up.

The post was shared after Cardi B purchased a luxury watch worth approximately R8 million. Supporters praised Cardi B for prioritising self-love and living her best life, while others urged her to address the rumours that she and Stefon had broken up.

Source: Briefly News