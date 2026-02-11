On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, Cardi B purchased a luxury watch worth approximately R8 million amid rumours that she split with Stefon Diggs

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, Cardi B shared her first social media post since the breakup speculation

Supporters praised Cardi B for prioritising self-love and living her best life, while others urged her to address the breakup rumours

Cardi B shared her first Instagram post amid Stefon Diggs split rumours. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage, Amy Sussman

As fans and social media users wait for Cardi B to shed light on rumours of her breakup with baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, the rapper is focused on some self-love.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked breakup rumours after reportedly unfollowing each other on Instagram soon after the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl following a 29–13 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

Instead of addressing the rumours, Cardi B showed herself some love as speculation continued around her relationship with Stefon Diggs, with whom she welcomed a son in November 2025.

Cardi B splurges on R8M watch amid Stefon Diggs breakup reports

Ahead of her forthcoming Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi B purchased a $500,000 (approximately R8 million) 41mm Rainbow Audemars Piguet watch.

On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, entertainment blogger thejasminebrand shared a clip of Cardi B receiving the watch, which was flown in by celebrity jeweller Benny the Jeweler.

“A little gift for me from me. to set myself up the proper way for tour,” Cardi B said in the snippet.

According to reports, the watch features an 18-carat frosted gold case and bracelet, accented with 32 baguette-cut rainbow sapphires around the dial.

Fans react as Cardi B shares first Instagram post amid Stefon Diggs split rumours

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, Cardi B shared her first Instagram post following rumours that she and Stefon Diggs had broken up.

Cardi B shared a video from the Super Bowl and two photos in what appeared to be a paid partnership with Airbnb. The post was captioned:

“We had a time at the game, honey! Then we took that energy back to the Airbnb for a whole photoshoot 💅🏼 Thank you @airbnb for always setting up me and the team up with the best stays while we’re on the road! ❤️❤️❤️’

In the comments, fans gushed over Cardi B’s look, while others applauded her for having the time of her life and not addressing the breakup rumours. Others asked the rapper to spill the tea regarding the rumoured breakup.

Here are some of the comments:

Fatima Sesay said:

“It's the world thinking they could break you for me, they’re going to suffocate while holding their breath waiting on you to be sad, you are a queen 👑 and your throne is where their faces are at period ❤️”

cheftreymog shared:

“I pray the right man receives you and loves you unconditionally, because you deserve happiness, Cardi.🫶❤️🙏”

Carletta Hullum Love requested:

“Girl, we love you, but we need the real tea for Super Bowl Sunday 🥴”

Fans reacted to Cardi B's first social media post amid Stefon Diggs split rumours. Image: Justin Edmonds

50 Cent pokes fun at Stefon Diggs amid Cardi B split rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that 50 Cent poked fun at Stefon Diggs following rumours that he and Cardi B had broken up soon after the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl.

Social media users spoke against 50 Cent's name-calling of Cardi B, in a bid to make fun of her baby daddy.

