Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly prepared to table a big money offer to a South African forward who is also a transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs in the summer.

The Brazilians are always active in transfer market and during the last January transfer window

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly lodged a major bid for Golden Arrows wide forward Siyanda Ndlovu.

The 23-year-old has developed into one of the Premier Soccer League’s most promising attacking prospects, producing a string of eye-catching displays in Abafana Bes’thende colours. His explosive speed, inventive playmaking and clinical finishing have elevated him into a key figure within the Arrows setup.

Under the stewardship of Manqoba Mngqithi, Ndlovu has been a regular feature this campaign, making 19 appearances in all competitions. In that period, he has registered four goals and provided five assists, reinforcing his growing impact in the attacking third.

His performances did not go unnoticed, as he claimed both the Betway Premiership Player of the Month and Goal of the Month accolades for the September/October cycle.

Insiders indicate that Sundowns have now formalised their interest with a lucrative proposal, as they look to secure the winger’s services ahead of the upcoming season at Chloorkop.

The Brazilians are understood to be intent on bolstering their forward line as they juggle domestic commitments alongside continental ambitions.

Nonetheless, the Tshwane giants are not the only contenders. Orlando Pirates are said to be tracking developments closely, potentially setting the stage for a high-profile battle between two South African heavyweights for the Newcastle-born attacker.

Ndlovu’s journey with Golden Arrows began in 2022 following a successful trial spell with the club’s DStv Diski Challenge side. After a single campaign in the development ranks, he was elevated to the senior squad by then co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza.

Since cementing his place in the first team, he has continued to mature, becoming one of Arrows’ primary attacking threats.

During the previous transfer window, Sundowns were active in reinforcing their squad. The club secured the signatures of Monnapule Saleng and Brayan León, while Khulumani Ndamane joined after spending the first half of the season on loan at TS Galaxy. Jody Ah Shene was also recruited, before being loaned out to AmaTuks.

Source: Briefly News