Itumeleng Khune Drops New Photo, Focuses on the Importance of a Sweet Smile

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says it’s very important to wear a beautiful smile at all times

Khune has shared a picture on social media and explains that clothes will not make any difference compared to a happy face

The Amakhosi skipper is expected to feature for the club as they visit Wydad Casablanca in Morocco this weekend

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has shared an important update as far as his life is concerned. The veteran netminder says even if you are well dressed, that’s incomplete without a beautiful smile.

This comes as Itu posted a sweet picture on Instagram where he is showing his beautiful smile and the photo is loved by social media users.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has shared a photo as he focuses on having a sweet smile. Image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

The post reads:

“Nothing you wear is more important than your smile.”

Khune’s fans hit the comments section

@BNgindi17 said:

“Awuzwe ke!”

@Sfiso_sg_gumede said:

“Nice one skipper.”

@Azisiwe_Mbatha said:

“Yes sir.”

@Center_Mid17 said:

“Captain my captain.”

@Thulah_Ntuli said:

“When are you coming back champ.”

@Cornelius_Sphiweh said:

"Mzansi fo sho.”

@Dumisani_Sane said:

“Yeah happiness comes from your inner heart.”

@Samkerh_Mpisane_rsa said:

“My favourite goalkeepers, role model. I wish to meet you one day dude.”

Khune will be key against Wydad in Morocco

Khune and his teammates are currently in camp to prepare for their crucial CAF Champions League semi-final match against Wydad Casablanca to be staged in Morocco this coming weekend.

The Bafana Bafana and 2010 FIFA World Cup star will look to bring a smile to the Amakhosi and Mzansi fans by overcoming their opponents to reach the final.

Khune’s wife shares pics of their baby

In other reports regarding Khune, Briefly News reported that the Chiefs goalkeeper's wife Sphelele Makhunga has uploaded another beautiful image with the new member of their family, baby daughter Lesedi Ziyanda Khune.

The beautiful image is a hit among the couple's followers. The Amakhosi skipper and his wife have named their beautiful child Lesedi Ziyanda Khune.

The post reads:

“Baby Lesedi Ziyanda Khune asked for a breakfast date after her doctor’s appointment and daddy @itukhune32 said Say No Moreee.”

