Akani Simbine and other athletes in the South Africa's men's relay team are set to be rewarded for their performance at the 2025 World Athletics Relays

The team that represented South Africa in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay race in the competition won gold in their respective races

The 4x100m relay team comprises of Simbine, Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile, and Bradley Nkoana; while the 4x400m are Gaerdeo Isaacs, Udeme Okon, Leendert Koekemoer, and Zakithi Nene

South Africa’s 4x100m men’s relay team, led by sprint star Akani Simbine, and the 4x400m men’s relay team not only claimed gold at the 2025 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, but also walked away with a sizeable financial reward.

The two relay teams’ impressive victories in China secured more than just national pride, they also came with a substantial payout from World Athletics.

The win was especially meaningful for Simbine, one of South Africa’s most decorated sprinters, who has consistently been a pillar of the national sprint programme.

Team South Africa led by Akani Simbine pose for a photo after the Men's 4x100 Metres Relay during the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China.

Source: Getty Images

Simbine leads Team SA to gold in China

The South Africa 4x100m team was led by the in-form Simbine, alongside youngsters Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile, and Bradley Nkoana.

The team won silver at the 2024 Olympic games in France with Benjamin Richardson and Shaun Maswanganyi being part of the set up then. They were also rewarded with significant cash prize for their performance.

Simbine anchored the team and chased down the USA’s Brandon Hicklin to cross the line in the fastest time in the world this year: 37.61 seconds.

A few moments later, in the 4x400m relay, Gaerdeo Isaacs, Udeme Okon, Leendert Koekemoer, and Zakithi Nene secured another gold for South Africa as they finished in the fastest time this year in their category: 2:57.50.

How much SA relay teams earned at World Athletics Relays

Briefly News takes a look at how much each relay team earned for winning gold in their respective races.

All countries that qualify for the final in each relay event are entitled to prize money, regardless of their finishing position.

According to World Athletics, the Simbine-led 4x100m team will receive $40,000, which is approximately R750,000 when converted to South African Rand.

Team South Africa celebrate after winning gold in the Men's 4x100 Metres relay final at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China.

Source: Getty Images

The United States team will take home $20,000 for finishing second, while Canada will receive $10,000 for third place.

The 4x400m team will also earn the same amount — $40,000 — but the ratio at which the money will be shared among the athletes has not yet been made official.

Each relay team is allowed to register up to eight members for the competition, with the best four selected to compete in the race.

How Much Simbine Earned at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

Briefly News previously reported that Simbine walked away with cash reward after securing a podium finish at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Simbine claimed the bronze medal in the 60-metre race with an impressive time of 6.54 seconds, finishing behind Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu and Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy.

While prize money varies by position, the 31-year-old earned a respectable sum for his third-place finish, adding to his growing list of international accolades.

