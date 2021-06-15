A young Mzansi woman recently had many South Africans talking after she shared her opinion of cheating in an interesting post on her Twitter page

According to her post, she feels like cheating is very old fashioned and that people should rather focus on building lasting relationships and counting on God

The post received many reactions from locals who were soon sharing their thoughts on relationship dynamics, cheating and all the things a good relationship needs

A young lady recently made her views very clear about cheating and relationship dynamics after she took to Twitter to share a post about what she believes people in relationships should be focused on.

Cheating is old school

According to the very interesting post, cheating is "old fashioned" and the new thing is focusing on one another, building their finances together and cultivating a strong and healthy relationship with God.

This woman says cheating is out of style. Images: tillytiny10

Source: Twitter

In her words

"Cheating is old-fashioned.The new-fashioned is to stick to one partner make money together, be happy, and praise God !! If you have ears then listen"

A divided nation

Locals were left divided by what she had to say. Many of them sharing various interesting thoughts about the matter:

@black_messiah27 said:

"Mo gona o bolela nnete, di Relationship tsa nou iyoh di MESSED UP, nna ibile I just decided to build alone tsa di Relationship ke tla di bona ko pele, I want to be single for at least 3 years and build my fortune, nka lapa mahn."

@Success_grey said:

"Waswana di relationship tsa nou ke masepa. Social media is toxic. Old fashion is better"

@ravishyolanda said:

"Let's not fool ourselves! cheating will never be old fashioned it's actually worse than before bcoz of social media"

@Fred87430381 said:

"Don’t blame social media.Cheating is just a choice nothing to do with any influence."

Relationship opinions

Briefly News also reported that there's nothing that cuts like a fresh heartbreak, especially when those you confide in choose not to believe you. @_BlackZA recently experienced this first hand after he took to Twitter to share that he had recently been dumped.

In the post that has since been liked more than 800 times on Twitter @_BlackZA writes: "Another break up I’m even shaking. Been crying all morning. Yoh pelo yaka ebotlhoko (My heart is sore)."

The self-proclaimed doctor with more than 100k followers is known for giving relationship advice. Naturally, his loyal followers found the predicament quite ironic and couldn't believe their trusted medical man could not remedy the situation.

