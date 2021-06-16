A Cape Town-based start-up has received a whopping R42 million investment as it attempts to create mobility resolutions that are custom-made to public transportation

The company allows for public commuting being a bit more dependable while remaining risk-free, inclusive and creating convenience for those who use it

WhereIsMyTransport works in Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa after starting the business a mere six years ago

Started in Cape Town in 2015, WhereIsMyTransport is a mobility technological startup which maps and tracks formulas and important public transport networks. It also utilises this data and technology to innovate the public transport experience. The company recently received a R42-million investment from Naspers.

This results in the public commute being more dependable, foreseeable, risk-free, inclusive, and convenient for people who live in densely populated cities.

The goals and vision of WhereIsMyTransport are to create mobility resolutions that are custom-made to those who make use of public transportation in Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America with real-time public transport network alerts.

Client base and datasets

The accumulated mobility datasets are authorized to governments, development finance institutions, NGOs, operators and third-party solution developers to be used towards research, analytics, perspectives, and enterprise solutions.

WhereIsMyTransport's client base consists of the Gautrain in Johannesburg and its international clients feature celebrated organisations such as Google and the World Bank.

South Africa CEO of Naspers Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa expressed his opinion on the value of encouraging innovations that address problems of mobility. The unique mobility tech startup has established its first consumer product “Rumbo” in Latin America.

100 000 users over 750 000 networks

According to VentureBurn Rumbo is the first to supply network information from all manners of public transport in this market and has over 100 000 users and distributed over 750 000 real-time network alerts since it was established in Mexico City in November 2020. The app will be active in Lima, Peru later this year.

