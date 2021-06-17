Man Narrates How Crush Friendzoned Him for 6 Years While Waiting for Another Man

A young man has narrated how the crush of his life has been avoiding him for six years and still counting

He described how the two of them have been close friends and know virtually everything about each other

However, the lady still says she can't feel the 'spark' and keeps going after a man who doesn't care for her

A gentleman who decided to go anonymous for the purposes of narrating his story, has poured out his heart about how his crush has been avoiding him for six good years.

In a screenshot of posts shared by a Twitter user named Sir Dickson, the man revealed that he tried everything humanly possible to show the girl how much he loves her but she keeps saying there is no bond between them.

According to the narrator, the two of them had been so close that they know almost anything about each other but she has refused to give him a chance in her life.

See the full narration below:

To make matters worse, the lady decided to get into a relationship with a different person a year ago and the gentleman does not give her any attention.

Comments generated

The gentleman's story got a lot of reactions from readers.

@Manesti336 suggested that:

"Sadly, ladies do not like decent men. If you can become uncaring, mean and a little wicked, you will have women flocking around you. Try it."

@Haliberry_mama indicated that:

"Ehn we both learn from each other... Yes but you are right you need to learn to be flexible with nature in relationship. All other women will be like have done everything but he doesn't give me attention no knowing their fellow woman has damage the control already."

@mbanofinest advised that:

"Bro, try and be wicked once in a while, you'll attract them. Bening too nice isn't always it. You're at a disadvantage being always nice."

She's kept me in friendzone for 6 years when the man she wants doesn't like her -Man Credit: silentbeads.com

Source: UGC

In similar stories about mjolo, Briefly News reported that a confused South African man has just gone online to share an interesting post regarding his girlfriend. The man says his lover recently bragged about spending good times with her "boyfriend" - however, he was not even with her.

@_Luyolo_Mpiti_ says the lady has posted an update as far as her relationship is concerned, but it seems to be news to him. The account holder explains that the only option was to ask his mother if he had ever left the family house on that day.

The post reads:

“My girlfriend just posted 'Having a good day with my boyfriend.' I’m asking my moms for the 10th time gore nkile ka tswa mo jarteng na?”

Source: Briefly.co.za