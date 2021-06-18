The SABC has announced they have secured the rights to televise the CAF Champions League match between Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Casablanca

However, the public broadcaster will only show the return leg of the semi-final when Chiefs host Wydad at FNB Stadium next weekend

Many Mzansi social media users are breathing a sigh of relief but some were hoping to watch the eagerly-anticipated first leg tie live on TV as well

The South African Broadcasting Corporation has announced they have secured the rights to televise the CAF Champions League match between Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Casablanca.

SABC announced the news on their social media platforms but the public broadcaster will only show the second leg match next weekend, not the one that will be played in Morocco on Saturday night.

The encounter will be aired on SABC 1's Open View channel 124 as well as SABC radio stations and the news has come as a relief for football fans.

“Catch @KaizerChiefs vs @WACofficiel in the CAF Champions League 2nd leg semi-final encounter on Saturday 26 June @ 15:00 LIVE on SABC Sport on @openviewforever channel 124, SABC DTT, @TelkomONE, @Official_SABC1 & @SABCPortal Radio stations.”

South Africans react to the news

@Thambe_e said:

“The second leg will be just a formality after the massacre in Morocco this weekend.”

@Ndofaya86 said:

“It seems we're going to spend 1GB streaming away leg with a language we don't understand.”

@Siya_Juca said:

“Why can’t you buy the rights to televise the first leg as well?”

@ElDavids1 said:

“I don't trust SABC, ungasi lahla in the last hour wena.”

@325C_K said:

“Negotiate a deal with the broadcaster that side for them to share the feed with you and you do the same with the home game. Come on SABC.”

@MlamliTshaka said:

“We want SuperSport to televise the game, not SABC with poor pictures.”

@Tekosynergy said:

“Good luck to the AmaKhosi. Make SA proud.”

@Gthulare28_ said:

“Danko danko SABC sports danko!!!”

@JayNtuli_SA said:

“Thank you SABC.”

Chiefs need to beat Wydad at home

The Soweto giants will need to bag a win away from home this weekend to maximise their chances of reaching the final of the competition. With the semi-final set to be played twice, a loss at Stade Mohammed V Stadium will come as a blow for the South Africans.

Should they lose the match, they will be under pressure to reverse that result and will have to go all-out at FNB Stadium next week. The hosts are seen as favourites as they managed to demolish their visitors 4-0 in the previous meeting and the DStv Premiership side will guard against succumbing with such a big margin.

However, looking at Amakhosi’s run in the tournament and also considering the fact that they have been dubbed the underdogs, Chiefs can shock the continent come Saturday night.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Cardoso speaks about their chances in Morocco

Taking a look at previous reports on the Mzansi outfit, Briefly News reported that ahead of their eagerly anticipated CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says his club will not become victims of cheating.

The former Free State Stars centre back says he is excited to know that video assistant referees will come into play in Morocco. Amakhosi are set to face the North Africans as they look to book a spot in the final of the continental club competition.

Under assistant coaches in the form of Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane, the Soweto giants will look to emulate the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch the lucrative trophy.

