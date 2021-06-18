Mzansi Reacts to Kaizer Chiefs Training Pics Ahead of Wydad Casablanca Contest

South African football powerhouse, Kaizer Chiefs, have conducted their first training session for the Wydad Casablanca tie just after landing in Morocco

Chiefs are gunning for a convincing CAF Champions League win over their North African counterparts, Wydad, and they are busy behind the scenes

The DStv Premiership outfit’s fans are fully behind the side back home and have shared their messages of support

Kaizer Chiefs fans are reacting to pictures of the team’s first training session conducted in Morocco on Thursday. The Soweto giants are in the North African country for their CAF Champions League semi-final clash.

Amakhosi announced their arrival at Mohammed V airport in Casablanca as they are set to face Wydad Casablanca on Saturday night. The first leg of the semi-final clash will be staged at 9pm and the DStv Premiership side is already busy fine-tuning their preparations for the contest.

Kaizer Chiefs have shared pictures of players training in Morocco ahead of the clash against Wydad Casablanca. Image: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

Source: Twitter

With new manager Stuart Baxter set to be an absentee on the bench, the team was taken through its paces by assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

The post reads on Twitter:

“Yesterday's training session in Morocco. #Amakhosi4Life”

Kaizer Chiefs fans hit the comments section

@ShaunMduduzi said:

“Hope Njabulo will play right back next season him and Frosler maybe keep Rama to guide them.”

@Dafatz1 said:

“Nah Rama must be offloaded, he's one of the big earners at Chiefs but dololo delivery service.”

@Kele_Tebza said:

“What is Molefi Ntseki doing in training sessions.”

@JustinMokere said:

“Admin we have to win this CAF kannete, I mean we have 5 coaches, Ntseki, Zwane, Baxter, Sheppaerd and Lee Baxter?? We have to win.”

@Maphototee said:

“All the very best, let me just not be sceptical today and wish the boys luck ahead.”

@TurbolkSA said:

“I'm not doubting my team but last time we paid these guys a visit, they ran us over... Can we put up a fight this time? Please boys, let's give them one hell of a fight and win.”

@NMatuludi said:

“Hebanna Sasman is this tall and gives us nothing aerially.”

SABC to televise the Kaizer Chiefs home game

Looking at other reports on the Soweto giants, Briefly News reported that the South African Broadcasting Corporation has announced they have secured the rights to televise the CAF Champions League match between Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Casablanca.

SABC announced the news on their social media platforms but the public broadcaster will only show the second leg match next weekend, not the one that will be played in Morocco on Saturday night.

The encounter will be aired on SABC 1's Open View channel 124 as well as SABC radio stations and the news has come as a relief for football fans.

The post reads on Twitter:

“Catch @KaizerChiefs vs @WACofficiel in the CAF Champions League 2nd leg semi-final encounter on Saturday 26 June @ 15:00 LIVE on SABC Sport on @openviewforever channel 124, SABC DTT, @TelkomONE, @Official_SABC1 & @SABCPortal Radio stations.”

