Sello Maake kaNcube Loses Family Member to Covid, Urges Mzansi to Be Safe

Veteran Mzansi actor Sello Maake kaNcube has lost a family member to Covid-19. The playwright's little brother Quinton Matlhodi Maake reportedly passed away a few days ago.

The former Generations star shared that he's battling to come to terms with the untimely death of Quinton. Sello urged Mzansi citizens to follow Covid-19's safety precautions and to adhere to the lockdown regulations as the virus is not a myth.

Sello Maake kaNcube lost a family member to Covid-19. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Youth Village reports that Sello took to Twitter on Wednesday, 16 June and penned a heartfelt post about his late brother. He captioned his post:

"Sleep well my little brother, till we meet again Quinton! I'm still trying to come to terms of the news of your sudden passing! #Covid19 is not a myth! Keep safe and obey the regulations, they're not guaranteed to save us but we stand a better chance at defeating this virus!"

Connie Ferguson reacts

Media mogul Connie Ferguson, who is Sello's longtime friend, took to his comment section to comfort him. The Queen actress wrote:

"Oh no Sello! I’m so sorry for your loss my brother! Strength to you and family and our deepest condolences! May he rest in Power."

Other social media users have also sent their heartfelt condolences to Sello and his family.

@Linda14226527 said:

"Sincere condolences to you and your family Mr Maake. May the good Lord give you strength during this trying time. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@Marciat74893629 wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace and condolences to the family."

@takaonesa commented:

"Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time, MHSRP."

@riaanboshoff added:

"So terribly sorry for your loss."

Sello Maake kaNcube celebrates 61st birthday

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube turned 61 on Friday, 12 March. The talented star shot to fame back in the days when he played the role of Archie Moroka in the now-defunct Generations.

The thespian has performed in theatre, film and TV in Mzansi as well as overseas. Sello is also known in Mzansi for portraying the role of Lucas 'Daniel' Nyathi in Scandal!. He has also appeared on shows such as The Queen and Rockville.

Sello's fans and peers in the entertainment industry took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. @bonganiXaba1475 wrote:

"Happy birthday to this amazing man. Every minute I spend with you always has value. I've learnt a lot from you Sir. May you continue being the most incredible person you are. Happy birthday dad @sellomkn."

@Solopearl commented:

"Happy birthday to the world's most amazing human! @sellomkn may your day be full of nothing but love!"

