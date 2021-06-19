Portugal Defeats Itself, Losing 4-2 Against Germany in Stunning Euro 2020 Match

Portugal score four goals in the action-packed six-goal match but still managed to lose in the historic Euro 2020 battle

Two of the four goals Portugal scored were put into their own net, a historic mistake never before seen in a major tournament

Germany's Kai Havertz became the youngest ever Euro 2020 goal scorer making the match a historic success for Germany and a historic failure for Portugal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Soccer fans were left stunned by Germany's amazing performance in the Euro 2020 match against fan favourites Portugal.

Portugal didn't do itself any favours after essentially handing the match to Germany with two own goals in the first half.

Robin Gosens won Man of the Match in the historic match between Germany and Portugal. Photo credit: @FootballFunnnys

Source: Twitter

A historic mistake

However, the Portuguese started strong with Ronaldo's 107th international goal put them in the lead but the tables were soon turned when defenders Ruben Dias (35) and Raphael Guerreiro (39) put the ball into their own net.

Another historic goal

It was a historic mistake, never before has a team scored two own goals in a major tournament. Germany capitalised on the mistake by scoring two more goals by Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens.

Another historic goal was that of Havertz, the youngest ever to score a goal in the Euros. Portugal was able to score one more time but it was too little too late after Ronaldo set Diogo Jota up for Renato Sanches to score for Portugal but they had already defeated themselves in the first half.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Social media reaction

Ronaldo the record-breaker

Cristiano Ronaldo is a force of nature who has smashed a number of football records. He recently broke two records, with 11 goals in the UEFA Euro competitions and by becoming Portugals all-time highest scorer with 106 goals.

Ronaldo scored two goals in the match against Hungary in Budapest and in doing so broke two records simultaneously according to The Independent.

That is not all that he has done. Ronaldo is also the only player to appear at five Euro tournaments and the first player to ever score at five consecutive euro tournaments.

Ronaldo beats Messi on Instagram

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram beating the likes of Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Ronaldinho.

The 34-year-old earned a staggering £38million on the social media platform last year which doubled that of his long time rival Messi.

A recent study shows that out of the major celebrities around paid to promote products on Instagram, Ronaldo has been the highest earner by far.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za