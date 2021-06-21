Mamelodi Sundowns Striker Kermit Erasmus Not Happy with His Goal Contribution

Experienced Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus has admitted that he failed to score regularly for the club and he's disappointed

Erasmus initially had a target of 30 goals last season but he could only bang in six strikes across all competitions

At the same time, the former Cape Town City player says he's is now looking to do better for Masandawana next season

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus says he didn’t do well in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season. Erasmus admits he should have found the back of the net more regularly for the league champions.

This comes after Masandawana bagged their fourth league title in a row and managed to win it by opening a 13 points gap to the second-placed AmaZulu.

Speaking to the media, the former Cape Town City forward says he is hoping to come back stronger next season. The 30-year-old hitman managed to score six goals plus seven assists out of 26 matches across all competitions.

Erasmus addressed the press as per KickOff:

"In the first few games of the season, things were good, I just didn't get to the 30 goals. If people consider me as a failure, so be it. I am not ashamed to say that I failed. You have to be honest, you have to look how the season went and if I played all the games or not.

"Yes, people can be critical about it, I am critical myself about it, so there is no need for people's criticism. So, I need to focus and work towards the next season. There is always opportunity to try and do it again. That's the beauty of life and football.”

Speaking about the current top goalscorer in the form of SuperSport United star Bradley Grobler, the former Orlando Pirates forward has praised the Bafana Bafana international's unbelievable quality.

"I think you can't deny quality, if somebody has the quality to produce the goods, the only thing that can stop you is injury. Congratulations to Brad. That shows with consistency, playing regularly and being injury-free, what a difference it can make as an individual, and hopefully that could be something I can focus on in the new season when I come back for pre-season."

