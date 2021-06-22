Skeem Saam: Mzansi Reckons Writers and Actors of the Hit Show Should Win Saftas

Skeem Saam is fast becoming South Africa's favourite soapie; each time an episode airs it trends on social media

Social media users reckon the writers and cast a long overdue for some official credit for their amazing work

Twitter users shared their thoughts on the show and some of their actors and Briefly News readers revealed what they love about the show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South Africans love their soap opera's especially Skeem Saam. The drama keeps delivering the drama week after week.

Social media users took to the internet to praise the show after its latest episode on Tuesday night.

Mzansi thinks that Skeem Saam is fire and deserves more recognition. Photo credit: @MokwenaMafoko, @MaryAnnNkoana

Source: Twitter

Fans of the show said what a lot of people are thinking; that the writers and actors should be winning awards.

Give those guys and girls a SAFTA

@MokwenaMafoko:

"I repeat next year give #SkeemSaam writers, Ntate Maputla, Mme Maputla and MaNtuli their SAFTAs. "

@MFrmdaw:

"#SkeemSaam we trending, every day, every night.❤"

@awandesithole04:

"#SkeemSaam is the only South African soapie that matters."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Harriet Manamela is winning hearts and minds with her brilliant portrayal of Meikie

Fans were particularly impressed with Harriet Manamela's performance as Meikie in the series, this is what they had to say about her.

@Oratile58692814:

"I take my hat off shem, Meikie is one hell of an actress haashe really understands the assignment. I see her bagging Awards left and right ❤!! #SkeemSaam."

@101Rapsta:

"Meikie is scary whether she's shouting or she's quiet. #SkeemSaam."

@Jabu_Macdonald:

"#SkeemSaam give recognition to this lady right here damn she's killing it."

Briefly News readers love the soapie and have a lot to say about it

Last week, Briefly News covered the episode where Meikie walked in on John and Mantuli discussing something that John wants Mantuli to drop.

Reactions to the show from Briefly News readers

Lebo Mmegiso:

"This soapie, again, is relatable to many families. The storyline is very real to mothers and fathers in the neighbourhoods, many children are born and just that. Mma Ntuli is the best and Meike is also doing her best. One thing again is teens can watch, it is for families to learn from the soap. Best soap ever for families. Lastly had to add someone who is very special as well to this soapie... NTATE WALLET. the poems that he recites are priceless memories to last a lifetime. Thank you again, Skeem Saam"

Gloria Kutumela:

"Love Skeem Saam. Their storylines are not overdone, it's just a beautiful story told. It's consistent and lures me to watch. Very authentic. I speak Zulu and two of my children speak it. Then hubby Tswana and my youngest does not speak Zulu at all. I feel like I'm watching myself sometimes "

Queen Majatladi:

"Wow, what a storyline this is Realty South Africa. Thanks, Skeem Saam for that storyline it shows us how truth can build and destroy many families and lives. A mother who tries to keep her family together by keeping secrets and also on the other side children deserve to know the truth about themselves and that also can destroy them or change their lives completely .in the end the truth must come out no matter what."

'Skeem Saam' Star Oratile Maitisa Details Her Journey to Being a Sangoma

Skeem Saam's Oratile Maitisa has detailed her journey after accepting her calling as a sangoma at a young age. The actress, who portrays the character of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela, said her spiritual journey began during her childhood.

She opened up about how tough the journey was but believes that she's ready to help people. She said it wasn't a walk in the park but it was fruitful.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za