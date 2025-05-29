A woman gave people a look at the way she maintains her household with comprehensive monthly shopping

The lady posted a TikTok video of her grocery haul, which detailed exactly what she bought and the full bill for the household items

People had a lot of opinions about the woman's grocery bill, and online users shared different perspectives on the woman's expenses

A content creator on TikTok showed people her monthly grocery list. In a video, she gave people an overview of most of the shopping centres for a household of three adults and one child.

A woman shared a TikTok video of her R10k groceries for her family of four. Image: @themulaudzis

The video of the lady's shopping received more than 17,000 likes. People commented on the clip as the woman's final cost of her groceries left tongues wagging.

SA homemaker spends thousands on groceries

A woman who makes content about running her household, @themulaudzis, gave people the total cost of her recent grocery haul. The woman said she spent R10,000 on the monthly supplies for a home with three adults and one child. In the video, she said her grocery bill was as high because she also bought different cuts of meat, including oxtail. She also explained that she and her child have eczema and use Eucerin. Watch the video of the woman's grocery shopping below:

Peeps amazed by woman's grocery budget

Some people thought the woman's grocery budget sounded reasonable as they shared how much they spend in their own household. Other online users remarked that the grocery bill could be someone's salary, and people debated the grocery bill.

South Africans were divided over what should be a reasonable cost for groceries. Image: Jeffrey Greenberg

miss__kaymo YOUTUBER said:

"R10k is honestly reasonable for the adults. I spend R3 000 to R4 000 and I live alone 🥰"

Kegomoditsoe Ditinte commented:

"Ke salary yaka ya two months😭"

mafhenya🧮 wrote:

"Someone's salary 🥲🥲🥲don't hide yourself, I mean you with your uniform acting like you can die for the country."

yandz19 wrote:

"I spend 15k-18k monthly and like R500 or more weekly for fruits and veggies, family of 6."

Mbali Karen Dube added:

"We are a family of 3 and we spend R2 500 a month, so the 10k for me is unreasonable, maybe it’s the shop she chose."

KimKhandashisa remarked:

"When rich people nearly faint after seeing that grocery receipt kanti what was the previous month's grocery total? At this point, it should be normal."

Michael L Tshivhase added:

"I was like what until I saw diapers and meat and toiletries. coz wow that's R6000 alone."

Wife gets people talking about splitting bills with husband

Briefly News previously reported that the Mulaudzis shared their most significant tip to a healthy marriage on their TikTok. It's always inspiring when successful couples share their golden tips with the streets.

A married couple on TikTok, the Mulaudzis, shared their glamorous life on TikTok. From their wedding photos to their baby showers, everything is luxurious and extravagant.

People cannot help but wonder who does what in the marriage and how the pair keep things alive and healthy in their marriage. Mrs Mulaudzi was generous enough to share some of her golden tips to make a marriage healthy and happy for both partners.

