Madam and Mercy's bio: age, family, relationship, show, net worth

Who are Madam and Mercy? Madam and Mercy lived average lives before becoming household names in Mzansi. They quit the Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) to start a reality show called Madam and Mercy. Both shows featured the ladies going on exotic trips and extravagant shopping sprees. Their closeness and resemblance make their fans wonder, "Are Madam and Mercy related?"

Madam and Mercy travelling with brown suitcases. Photo: @mercymogase

Source: Instagram

So, is Mercy Madam's biological daughter? The ladies have a tight bond because they are blood-related. However, Evodia is slightly shorter than her daughter. Beauty, brains and love luxuries run in their blood. While Evodia is ageing like fine wine, her daughter is blossoming like a rose flower.

Madam and Mercy profiles

Madam's real name: Evodia Mogase

Evodia Mogase Famous as: Madam Evodia

Madam Evodia Mercy's real name: Mercy Mogase

Mercy Mogase Famous as: Mercy Mogase

Mercy Mogase Places of birth: Soweto, South Africa

Soweto, South Africa Careers: Actresses, business people, TV producers, and motivation speakers

Actresses, business people, TV producers, and motivation speakers Television shows: Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Madam and Mercy

and Evodia Mogase's Instagram account: @madamevodia

@madamevodia Evodia Mogase's Twitter handle: @madamevodia

@madamevodia Mercy Mogase's Instagram page: @mercymogase

@mercymogase Mercy Mogase's Twitter account: @MercyMogase1

Madam and Mercy's biography

Both mother and daughter are television show producers, entrepreneurs, social media influencers, and motivational speakers. They are also vegans and fitness/health activists and have built their businesses on their passion for beauty, luxuries, and healthy living.

Evodia and her daughter showing off a white Mercedes Benz. Photo: @mercymogase

Source: Instagram

Madam Evodia's early life and education

Evodia Mogase was born in Diepkloof, Soweto, South Africa, to Reuben (salesman) and Louisa (factory worker). Her birthday is on 17th November. She was a biology teacher for a year in Limpopo after earning a University of Limpopo's business administration degree.

Evodia later started cleaning and catering businesses. Her first catering contract was a five-year deal from Eskom. The actress is also a dietician, and she worked with Eskom for more than thirty years as an environmental manager.

Madam Evodia's family

Evodia and her ex-spouse owned a panel beating company in Limpopo. They gave birth to Mercy Mogase in Soweto, Gauteng, before getting a divorce in 2009 because of her partner's infidelity. Evodia left her 15-year-old marriage empty-handed, stayed in a caravan, and rebuilt her business empire from scratch.

Evodia raised her daughter alone after her ex-spouse passed away. She struggled with fibroids and cysts for years before giving birth to Princess Cinderella Mogase. At first, most of her fans assumed the little girl was her adopted daughter.

Cinderella's father, Peter, her mother, and half-sister adore her. Evodia revealed she had many miscarriages and spent a lot of money on medical treatment to conceive her little princess.

Princess Cinderella smiling while in her mum and half-sister's arms. Photo: @mercymogase

Source: Instagram

Is Madam a ZCC member? Yes. The actress admitted on Instagram that she belongs to the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) and posted images of her wearing the church's uniform.

Mercy Mogase's education and investments

Evodia's daughter is a Mechanical Engineering degree-holder and has toured over 60 islands and beautiful cities worldwide. How old are Madam and Mercy? Unfortunately, people do not know Madam and Mercy's ages because the actresses do not share this information publicly.

Does Mercy Mogase have a child? She is neither married nor has a baby. She started the Mercy Mogase Herbalife Nutrition company in 2015. The actress also owns the Mercy Mogase Beauty company and The Lifestyle Bar in Sandton, Gauteng. Additionally, she is a model and a brand ambassador of her companies' products and services.

Evodia's daughter worked for Disney Magic Cruise Ship between 2005 and 2007 before she and her mum joined the Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) Season 1 on 1Magic. Showbiz and fame have helped Madam and Mercy's business brands to expand into international markets.

Evodia and her daughter's TV show

After winning the hearts of many RHOJ fans and becoming a social media sensation, the actresses started a reality TV show on Mzansi Magic. Madam and Mercy season 1 started airing on 8th April 2020.

The actresses in trendy and seductive outfits. Photo: @madamevodia

Source: Instagram

Who is Madam and Mercy's cast? The show features Madam Evodia's daughters and husband, Peter. Evodia and her daughter are part of the show's executive producers.

Viewers had conflicting opinions about Madam and Mercy season 2. Some claimed it was boring to watch them flaunt their affluent lifestyles, while others loved their close-knit family values. Where can I watch Madam and Mercy online? Catch the series on Amazon Prime, Netflix, DStv, and Showmax.

Did Madam and Mercy do plastic surgery?

Evodia and her daughter participated in the viral Decade Glow Up Challenge by posting pictures of themselves from 2010 to 2020. Fans were excited to see their transformation. However, some suspected the pair improved their appearances through plastic surgery. Evodia admitted that she did breast implants.

Madam and Mercy's house and cars

Madam and Mercy's net worth is impressive. While Evodia Mogase's net worth is more than $3 million, her daughter's net worth is around $3 million.

The celebrities' black and red dinner gowns are lovely. Photo: @madamevodia

Source: Instagram

Evodia Mogase's cars include a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, a Porsche Cayenne, and a Mercedes-Benz A 250. She owns a mansion in Hartbeespoort's golf estate and a new panel beating firm because she loves cars.

Madam and Mercy are go-getters and an inspiration to women who desire financial independence. The mother and her daughter have come a long way to get to where they are today.

READ ALSO: Emma Appleton's age, family, career, height, feet, TV shows

People who have watched The Witcher on Netflix admit that Princess Renfri stands out. They quickly forget other characters but Renfri. The actress who played this role is Emma Appleton.

Briefly.co.za shared details about Emma Appleton's life. The model/actress has been in the spotlight ever since she acted as Renfri. Those who did not know her previous movies like The Nun went back to watch them.

Source: Briefly.co.za