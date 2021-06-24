The technology expert behind the popular McAfee VirusScan, John McAfee, has reportedly died in Spain

McAfee was said to have killed himself in a prison cell after a court agreed to extradite him to the United States to face tax evasion charges

The late tech entrepreneur was accused of failing to file tax returns for four years despite earning millions in income

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

John McAfee, the creator of the hugely popular anti-virus software of the same name, has been found dead in a prison cell in Barcelona, Spain.

BBC reported that the tragic incident happened hours after a Spanish court agreed to extradite McAfee to the United States to face tax evasion charges.

John McAfee was found dead in a prison cell in Spain. Image: @Luis Lanzano/Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Briefly News has gathered that the Catalan Justice Department said prison medics tried to resuscitate him but were not successful.

The justice department concluded that McAfee took his own life. McAfee's lawyer also said the anti-virus software entrepreneur died by hanging as his nine months in prison brought him to despair, a report by Reuters stated.

McAfee's release the first commercial anti-virus software

McAfee, whose company released the first commercial anti-virus software, was said to have been a controversial figure in the tech world.

McAfee VirusScan helped to spark a multi-billion dollar industry in the computer world and was eventually sold to technology giant Intel for more than $7.6bn (£4.7bn).

He was arrested in Spain over an alleged failure to file tax returns for four years despite earning millions from his work. McAfee was also accused of concealing assets, including a yacht and real estate property, also in other people's names.

The late tech expert, however, claimed that the charges against him were politically motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if returned to the US.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The world mourns the passing of Televangelist Pastor TB Joshua

In other stories covered by Briefly News, this website reported that the world was mourning the death of preacher, TB Joshua.

The preacher, whose cause of death is unknown, has sent a chill down the spine of millions of fans and believers who have stormed social media to express their sorrow.

TB Joshua, who died at age 58, will be remembered for the various prophecies he delivered, from the September 11 attacks, Ebola, political crises to world events. Briefly News resurrects some prophecies from the deceased prophet.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za