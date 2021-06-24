Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Nhlanhla Kubheka has shared his views on how the club can bag a win over Wydad Casablanca

Chiefs are set to welcome Wydad for their CAF Champions League second-leg semi-final clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening and Kubheka has previewed the tie

At the same time, former Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Wayne Arendse also commended the team on their good run so far

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Ahead of their eagerly-anticipated CAF Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca this weekend, Kaizer Chiefs are being told to go for an all-out attack. According to former defender Nhlanhla Kubheka,Amakhosi should not be scared.

Chiefs head to the clash leading with 1-0 and will be targeting another victory at home to cement their place in the final.

However, with the Moroccans looking to unsettle the Soweto giants at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening at 6pm, the clash is far from over and it is expected to be a cracker.

Retired defender Nhlanhla Kubheka has told Kaizer Chiefs players to just attack Wydad Casablanca. Image: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Former defender provides guidance on how Chiefs can beat Wydad

Speaking to te SowetanLIVE, the retired defender has also commended the Naturena-based outfit for their gutsy display in Morocco last weekend. Kubheka said:

“It’s not easy to win away when you play against these North Africans, so Chiefs must be commended. Their defensive game-plan worked perfectly. However, this time around they need a different approach. I think it’s time to go all out and attack.

"From the word go, Chiefs must attack, that can put Wydad under pressure. Defending the away goal could be dangerous. They must aim for two more goals and play without fear. When you defend at home, where will you attack? They must put pressure on them, that will make them panic.’’

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Former Sundowns defender Wyne Arendse speaks on how Chiefs can reach the final

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wyne Arendse has also shared an advice to the Glamour Boys as to how they can be able to make history. Arendse was part of the Brazilians squad that defied the odds back in 2016 and clinched the lucrative title, beating Egypt’s Zamalek. Arendse told KickOff:

"There is something right that they are doing in the Champions League, that they weren't doing in the league. It will be fantastic for them to go to the final. And in the final they must win it.

"We are all rooting for Chiefs, so they can get that star because they are a team from South Africa that's representing the flag. So, if they can score one at home and keep it clean, they should be home and dry in the final. But then again, it's going be a tough game because Wydad, who know that they've got 90 minutes to win or they are out. It's all or nothing in that 90 minutes."

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula praises Chiefs for their big win over Wydad Casablanca

Staying on the topic of the Kaizer Chiefs, Briefly News had a story that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has praised Kaizer Chiefs for their 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League on Saturday night.

Mbalula says the club has definitely made Mzansi proud. Mbalula is known to be an Orlando Pirates supporter and took to Twitter to credit the Soweto giants, saying he is not a fan of the Chiefs but decided to shower them with praise for the win.

A goal through Samir Nurkovic saw the Glamour Boys bag a crucial victory in the opening leg of the semi-final and will look to wrap it up next weekend to reach the final.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za