A Nigerian man has claimed that Arun River in Idanre, Ondo state, cures barrenness and many diseases

The man simply identified as Paul said many people have been testifying to the power of the river, adding that a woman gave birth after using its water

According to the Nigerian man, the river is also responsible for his good health as he added that people will have their testimonies if they make use of the river

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian man simply identified as Paul has claimed that a river in Idanre, Ondo state, cures barrenness and many diseases.

It is called Arun River and is located in a valley between two mountain ranges of the Idanre hills.

According to Paul, a lot of people have testified to the power of the river in solving problems.

Paul claimed Arun River can cure barrenness and many diseases.

Source: Original

Paul claimed that the river is responsible for his good health.

In his words:

"While drinking or swimming, make sure you pray against whatever problems you may be facing because it solves problems. And Arun River is good for everybody to drink."

He claims a woman gave birth after making use of Arun River

Paul claimed that a woman from Kwara state who had been praying for the fruit of the womb fetched water from Arun River and gave birth afterwards.

In his words:

"One woman came here from Kwara state to fetch water from this river. She had been praying for the fruit of the womb and she gave birth after making use of the Arun River."

Why is the river powerful?

He said during Orosun festival, the Aworos come to the river to pray on it.

In his words:

"During Orosun festival, the Aworos come here and pray on the river. They pray on it for anybody that drinks it to have long life."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Woman gives birth after 16 years of waiting

Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian woman who was married for 16 years without the fruit of the womb was finally blessed with twins.

The disclosure was made on Instagram by @ms_asoebi who shared adorable photos of the mother and her double gift.

The woman's story is one out of many inspiring stories of couples who had tried to conceive for years and finally blessed with twins, triplets or quadruplets.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za