Bontle Modiselle hints for hubby Priddy Ugly to get into the kitchen

- Bontle Modiselle would love it if her hubby Priddy Ugly would cook her up a storm, however, it seems our guy is lacking the skills

- Sharing a clip of a man serving his lady multiple meals, Bontle made it known that this is only but a dream for her

- While Bontle and Priddy Ugly have a strong relationship, a gurl would not mind a meal that was not cooked by her every once in a while

Bontle Modiselle shared some bae information on social media that suggested Priddy Ugly does not cook for her.

Sharing a clip of a man handing his women some food that he cooked for her, Bontle expressed the lack of this luxury in her relationship.

Shame, gurl, get yo man cooking lessons!

Bontle shares wish for her man to cook

“I so wish...”

Bontle and Priddy Ugly share their cute love story with fans

Briefly News previously reported that Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly shared their love story with the Defining team in their Defining Love segment.

Bontle and her rapper hubby have been in love with each other for the past 12 years and have been married for two years now.

The celebrity couple recently welcomed their baby girl. Bontle shared how Priddy Ugly has become the man in her family since her father passed away. She opened up about how Priddy buys her mom flowers and even takes some to her late father's grave.

Bontle thinks her hubby doesn’t get the credit he deserves

It was also reported that Mzansi artist and choreographer Bontle Modiselle goes hard for her husband and it shows. Bontle is married to rapper Priddy Ugly and she thinks that her man is not being appreciated enough in the entertainment industry.

Bontle believes that her husband deserves his flowers. Taking to Twitter, Bontle spoke about what she thought about Priddy Ugly's talent and she didn't hold back.

“I actually can’t believe how underrated, undervalued and overlooked my husband is. In RAPS? Are you kidding me?…. And of course, I’ll go hard for him, but don’t let basic thinking have you assume it’s because of any obligation. He’s dope. His pen is undeniable," said Bontle.

