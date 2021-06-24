Orlando Capote has refused to sell his home despite numerous offers, stating that it will be like selling his soul

The 1,300 square foot house stands in the middle of an R8 billion project said to be the biggest ever in the town

The man said his father worked two jobs to purchase the home in 1989, and both his parents, who are now dead, did not want the home sold

A tough man has refused to sell his home, which stands in the middle of a huge construction project, despite several attempts to buy the property.

Orlando Capote, whose home stands in the middle of the project, says his home has a priceless sentiment value that no money can buy.

In an interview with CBS Miami, the man said his house is like his soul, and it is difficult to sell it no matter the amount of money offered in the world.

The project is said to be worth R8 billion and the biggest commercial development in the history of Coral Gables, a town in Florida, US.

Capote noted his home carries many memories of his parents who bought it way back in 1989 with his dad working two jobs to buy it for the family.

According to The Mercury News, he has refused more than 60 offers, with one going as high as KSh 97 million for the two bedrooms 1,300 square foot house.

Capote's dad died in 2005 and his mum in 2020, who told him not to sell the family treasure, and he said that he at times feels their presence in the home.

