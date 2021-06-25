A man and boy competed in a one-on-one basketball game and it did not end well for the adult, who subsequently became the joke of the internet

In the video, after the boy quickly gained possession of the ball, he beat his opponent's defence in a way that made it look too easy

The audience screamed in amazement at the boy's display of mastery with the ball despite his young age

Never go into a one-on-one underestimating your opponent, it may not end well. This was the exact case for one man during a social game of basketball, as he came to learn.

In a short viral video shared by Yabaleft on Instagram, the young boy completely decimated his older opponent during a game and the show was as humbling as it was entertaining.

Social media users reacted to a video in which a young boy seemed to get one over his older and more fancied opponent in a one-on-one basketball affair. Image: @yabaleftonline/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

At the start, the man had full control of the ball, trying to beat the kid who appeared ready to gain possession.

In some seconds, he stole the ball from him, and that started the man's downfall. Instead of hurriedly making straight for the hoop, the child drove him around the free throw circle and showed who the boss is.

The kid's dribbles delivered a perfect feint move. He repeated the same act again to another angle as the man almost fell. The audience screamed.

To nail it, the kid went for a layup and made a basket. If you have ever wondered what a show of shame looks like during a basketball match, this is it.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the most hilarious reactions below:

@kelzgie wrote:

"Mehnn...nice crossovers."

@mugsbyfhatoh commented:

"This one go collect las las."

@brodashaggi added:

"Chaiiii, this bros go catch this small boy for corner later give am better knock for OGO (Limousine back head)."

@iamdonjerry reacted:

"Wow, the boy is good."

@iam_joshuamoses stated:

"OMOX10000000."

