Who is Kash Doll's boyfriend? Her status with Za'Darius and love life

Following her breakup with Tracy T and later with NFL star Za'Darius Smith, many people have wondered who Kash Doll’s boyfriend is now. The American rapper and actress is allegedly single.

Kash Doll and Tracy T at Vision Lounge on March 19, 2022 (L) and with Za'Darius Smith on June 21, 2025 (R). Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage, Prince Williams/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kash Doll is currently believed to be single following her breakup with Za’Darius Smith.

following her breakup with Za’Darius Smith. She and the NFL star dated for a few months before announcing their split in August 2025.

before announcing their split in August 2025. Before Smith, she was in a long-term relationship with rapper Tracy T, with whom she shares two children.

Profile summary

Full name Arkeisha Antoinette Knight Date of birth 14 March 1989 Age 37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Siblings Five siblings Relationship status Single Children Two University Henry Ford College Profession Rapper, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Facebook

Who is Kash Doll’s boyfriend?

Kash Doll appears to be single. The rapper confirmed in August 2025 that she had ended her relationship with NFL player Za’Darius Smith, explaining that the two had decided to go their separate ways.

She reportedly shared on social media that she needed to focus on herself. Kash Doll added that although Smith was “a great guy,” they could not see eye to eye and mutually chose to break up. As Essence published, she said:

At this point in my life, I need to be single...Za’Darius is a great guy, but we can’t see eye to eye, and with all due respect, we decided to part ways. I'm giving the internet a break.

Facts about Kash Doll. Photo: Paras Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rumours of Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith’s relationship surfaced in early 2025

Za'Darius Smith and the female rapper first sparked dating rumours in early 2025 when fans noticed them spending time together in March during a trip to Accra, Ghana.

Sharing how they first met, Kash explained that the encounter occurred at a club in Detroit. According to her, the Detroit Lions player walked through her security team to introduce himself. She told Keke Palmer on the Baby This Is Keke Palmer podcast:

I’m in the club with my girl. He walked through security and everything and introduced himself.

Kash Doll and Za'Darius Smith attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theatre on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Kash Doll emphasised mental health after breaking up with Za’Darius Smith

While Kash Doll and Za'Darius Smith did not explicitly state all the reasons for their breakup, speculation suggested that she was prioritising her mental well-being. The rapper shared a message on her X (Twitter) account on 10 August 2025, highlighting the importance of mental health:

Mental health is real…. U gotta make sure everyone around you means well.

Before their split, fans had raised concerns over Za’Darius’s preference for Kash Doll’s natural appearance. In an interview with The Shade Room in June 2025, she made the revelation but was also quick to affirm her confidence. In her words, she said:

My man does not want me to wear any makeup...I always embraced it. I’m not conceited or anything, but I do know I look good without it. I’m confident in myself.

Kash and Za’Darius sparked reconciliation rumours

Less than two weeks after announcing their breakup, Vibe published that the pair briefly sparked reconciliation rumours. They shared romantic photos during a vacation in St. Lucia. In an Instagram post shared in August 2025 featuring photos and videos from the trip, Kash Doll wrote:

St.Lucia doesn’t owe me a thang, and a thang doesn’t owe me Lucia.st.

The trip led fans to speculate that the couple had reconciled. Neither Kash Doll nor her NFL boyfriend publicly confirmed that they were officially back together long-term.

Kash Doll and Tracy T at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Kash Doll gifted Za’Darius a customised Chevy truck

On his 33rd birthday, Za'Darius Smith's girlfriend reportedly bought him a customised Chevy truck. Car dealer Landlord Jack showcased the vehicle and Kash Doll’s lavish gesture in a video shared online. He said in the Instagram Reel:

I had a real heavy hitter tap in, Kash Doll. She said she wanted to buy the truck for her boyfriend, Zadarius Smith...My last post, when I put it for sale, I said ‘ask your girl for permission before you contact me’ ’cause they always use that excuse, but what if your girl’s a real boss and she gets you a truck for your birthday? There’s still some real ones out there.

According to The Shade Room, Kash Doll began dating rapper Tracy T in March 2021. Their relationship quickly attracted attention, as the couple frequently shared moments from their life on social media and appeared publicly at events.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their son, Kashton Prophet Richardson. Two years later, in 2024, Kash Doll announced she was pregnant again, and the pair welcomed their daughter, Klarity Doll Richardson, in June.

Shortly after, the rapper announced that she and Tracy T had separated after more than three years together because he had cheated during their relationship, according to TMZ.

Kash Doll speaks during the BET Awards 2025 Media House at Quixote Studios, West Hollywood, on June 08, 2025. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Are Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith still together? The former couple confirmed in 2025 that they had ended their relationship.

The former couple confirmed in 2025 that they had ended their relationship. Who is Kash Doll in a relationship with? The rapper is currently believed to be single and focusing on her career and children.

The rapper is currently believed to be single and focusing on her career and children. Who is Kash Doll's baby's father? Tracy T is the father of Kash Doll’s two children.

Tracy T is the father of Kash Doll’s two children. Does Tracy T have any kids? The music artist has two children with Kash Doll.

Conclusion

Although curiosity about Kash Doll's boyfriend remains high, the rapper currently appears to be single after her breakup with Za'Darius Smith. She is focusing on her career and motherhood.

READ MORE: Meet Kali Uchis' boyfriend, Don Toliver: a complete timeline of their romance

As Briefly.co.za published, Kali Uchis and Don Toliver confirmed their relationship in July 2021 after months of speculation.

The artists welcomed their first child in March 2024. Uchis and Toliver are frequent musical collaborators and have worked together on the hits Fantasy, 4 Me, and What You Need.

Source: Briefly News