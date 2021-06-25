A 15-year-old boy, Muhammad Sagir, has melted hearts with his amazing creations as he showed the toy car he made

A LinkedIn user, Muhammad Mayhoolar M’y, called for support for the teenager, asking people to promote his craft

Many who saw his video were amazed at his innovativeness as they hope he gets a bigger platform soon

A 15-year-old teen, Muhammad Sagir, has wowed people with his innovative skill on social media.

In a post shared by Muhammad Mayhoolar M’y on LinkedIn, he attached a video showing the teenager testing out the remote-controlled toy car he made.

He drove the toy car around in a living room. Photo source: LinkedIn/Muhammad Mayhoolar M’y

He implored the LinkedIn community to support the teenager, saying his amazing creations ought to be sponsored and invested in.

He is talented!

Five months ago on the same platform, he once wrote how the talented teenager was able to use materials like cartons and planks to build miniatures construction machines.

In the post, the boy used different kinds of syringes to operate different parts of the machine. People online were wowed by the boy’s latest innovation.

Below are some of their reactions:

Usman Minjibir said:

"We are coming to film him soon."

Dr. Subrina Jesmin (Arai) said:

"Excellent share."

Taiwo Olowu said:

"Awesome! Just proved the fact that education is a most powerful tool to develop the mind, a person and a nation. We can make ourselves better if we raise the literacy levels of the populace to discover more talents; which could otherwise be wasted in nomadic and unenlightened life."

Another African whizz-kid does wonders

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a talented boy, Joshua, became famous online after photos of his artistic creations surfaced on Twitter.

Photos of his works were posted by @omogawd, who said he saw him on his way to Jumaat on Friday, February 19. In the snaps, the kid designed a tricycle (keke), ship, and a luxurious bus with woods. He posed with one of them.

When people expressed the need to meet the kid, @omogawd in a subsequent post shared his father's contact and home address.

