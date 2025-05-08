A fundraiser for Marvel Shibambu and Malunghelo Mathonsi's educational app, Novar, raised R80,000 in just 24 hours after their story went viral

The self-taught coders from a rural Limpopo village created the app using a second-hand computer they bought for R700

South Africans have continued donating, with their GoFundMe page now showing nearly R120,000 ($6,688) to help make the app free for all high school students

A video showing how two Limpopo-based geniuses managed to raise over R80,000 in twenty-four hours went viral. Images: @CoolStoryBru

Cape Town-based content creator @CoolStoryBru shared exciting news about the two young geniuses, whose free educational app was reported on by Briefly News on the seventh of May. The Cape Town-based social media personality revealed that South Africans rallied together to raise R80,000 for the young developers in just 24 hours.

In the video shared 24 hours later, @CoolStoryBru expressed his amazement at the quick response from South Africans:

"I actually cannot believe this is happening. We have raised 80,000 rand in 24 hours for the Novar app gents!"

The content creator explained that he had spoken to Marvel, one of the developers, who told him the money would change their lives. Marvel and his friend Malunghelo Mathonsi created the educational app Novar despite having no formal coding education.

Since the first video, donations have continued pouring in. Their GoFundMe page now shows they've raised $6,688 (approximately R120,000), moving closer to their $10,000 goal to make their app free for all high school learners in 2025.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Big partnerships brewing

According to content creator @CoolStoryBru, the young developers are now speaking with some potential big partners that could take their app to the next level.

On their fundraising page, Marvel Shibambu, CEO and Co-Founder of Novar, explains their mission:

"To provide free, high-quality education and help every learner reach their full potential no matter their background. Education should never be a privilege; it should be a right."

The Novar app currently offers virtual classrooms, pre-recorded lessons, discussion forums, AI tools, and bursary opportunities for students. With the newly raised funds and potential partnerships, they hope to expand these offerings and make them accessible to more students across South Africa.

A famous content creator showed how two young men from Limpopo managed to raise funds for their amazing project to help scholars get access to extra study material and more. Images: @CoolStoryBru

Social media reactions

South Africans continued showing their support in the comments section, praising both the young developers and the community's response.

@Dari Vdm pointed out:

"Thanks to you as well. We have so many smart people, but a stupid government."

@Brambi Ellis praised South Africans:

"I tell you. SA is so special. People always answer the call."

@Lehlo Nchabeleng noted:

"South Africans care for each other more than we think."

@Audrey Makgakga thanked the content creator:

"And all thanks to you, my guy... I've been following you and your work is splendid 👌"

@Bruce Spanner offered advice:

"There must be someone to protect them with these big partners. As they could be taken to the cleaners. Sorry, but how many entrepreneurs have been sidelined?"

@Tsoeu John Mokhali appreciated the exposure:

"You're appreciated Bru! Thank you for exposing their journey."

